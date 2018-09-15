The Olde Harvest Fair – an all-ages affair – is set for Saturday, Sept. 22. (Contributed photo)

Harvest Fair celebrates autumn at Stewart Farm

Sept. 22 event offers ‘lots to keep family entertained’

Historic Stewart Farm is preparing to ring in the fall season with “the ultimate blast to the past” this month.

The Olde Harvest Fair – an all-ages affair – is set for Saturday, Sept. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 13723 Crescent Rd. farm.

Food, traditional fair games, live entertainment and more are planned.

“We are thrilled to celebrate autumn and Surrey’s diverse heritage with another inclusive event for local families and visitors to the area,” curator Jerrilin Spence said in a news release. “This is a wonderful opportunity to take part in a truly special event that will transport visitors back in time – to experience a celebration typical of early Surrey farm life.”

Visitors can explore the 1894 farmhouse, roam the grounds, enjoy a leisurely picnic, or partake in a game of croquet.

“Let’s just say there will be lots to keep everyone in your family entertained,” said Spence.

Admission is free, however, attendees are encouraged to bring a food item to donate to Sources White Rock/South Surrey Food Bank.

