Handful of people gathered at Port Kells Cenotaph Nov. 11

A small crowd gathered at cenotaph in Port Kells Nov. 11. (Photo submitted: Greg MacRae)A small crowd gathered at cenotaph in Port Kells Nov. 11. (Photo submitted: Greg MacRae)
A small crowd gathered at cenotaph in Port Kells Nov. 11. (Photo submitted: Greg MacRae)A small crowd gathered at cenotaph in Port Kells Nov. 11. (Photo submitted: Greg MacRae)

A small crowd gathered at the Port Kells Cenotaph Nov. 11.

Greg MacRae, a member of the Port Kells Community Association (PCKA), said more than two dozen showed up this year to pay their respects to the many who’ve served Canada.

“The Port Kells community is still proud and there was small gathering of 30-plus participants for Remembrance Day at the Cenotaph at the front of the Port Kells Community Hall,” he said.

The Port Kells Cenotaph was erected by “the once robust Port Kells Community Association,” added MacRae.

The cenotaph stands in front of the Port Kells Community Hall.

MacRae also noted the community hall is no longer being administered by the PKCA.

“In the last few years with COVID and the lack of events at the hall,” he explained, “along with a few new City of Surrey administrative requirements, the Port Kells Community Association ceded the hall back to the city.”


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Remembrance DayVeterans

Previous story
White Rock-South Surrey Christmas Dinner returns after 2-year hiatus

Just Posted

A small crowd gathered at cenotaph in Port Kells Nov. 11. (Photo submitted: Greg MacRae)
Handful of people gathered at Port Kells Cenotaph Nov. 11

Surrey City Hall. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey council votes 5-4 to maintain Surrey RCMP as city’s police department

Surrey Hospitals Foundation will ‘Shine’ a light on the need for youth and children health services in Surrey their latest fundraising campaign. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey Hospitals Foundation will ‘Shine’ a light on the need for more children and youth health services

Drawing of the future City Centre 4 and 5 buildings in Surrey’s Health and Technology District. (Submitted image)
With needed ‘wet lab’ space, a 4th tower is coming to Surrey’s Health and Technology District