Halloween in Surrey: Howls, haunts, dances, a ‘Teen Witching Hour’ and more

It’s officially October, and you know what that means, right? Halloween is around the corner, and Surrey’s calendar is filling up with related events.

The Potters House of Horrors attraction is up and running for another year on 72nd Avenue in Newton, and Bear Creek Park’s Halloween train gets rolling for the month on Saturday (Oct. 5).

Surrey’s Parks, Recreation and Culture department has planned several events, starting with Halloween Skates at rinks in South Surrey (Oct. 19), Newton (Oct. 20), Cloverdale (Oct. 25), North Surrey (Oct. 26) and Fleetwood (Oct. 27). Costumes aren’t mandatory, but helmets sure are, because on-ice injuries can be scary, kids.

Halloween Swims are also happening at five Surrey pools, starting Oct. 26 at North Surrey Recreation Centre.

A Halloween Dance for families is planned at Fleetwood Community Centre on Oct. 25, with music, crafts for kids, activities and prizes for the best costumes. Admission is $8.75 per person; register online at webreg.surrey.ca with course code 4678842.

Surrey Nature Centre hosts a Halloween in the Forest event on Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – a chance to learn fun facts about owls, bats, spiders and raccoons and enjoy Halloween treats and meet the Forest Fairy. There will be a costume prize draw, too. This indoor/outdoor event, at 14225 Green Timbers Way, is good for families with small children, and runs rain or shine. Admission is free.

At Bridgeview Community Centre, a Halloween Howl is planned Oct. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. Wear your Halloween costume and enjoy a variety of activities, games and treats. Admission is free for the craft station, potion making, fortune teller and warm beverages, at 11475 126A St.

Other events in Surrey on Oct. 26 include a Halloween Escape Room at Fraser Heights Recreation Centre (call 604-592-6920 to register), a Haunted Farm gathering at Historic Stewart Farm and also a Boo-seum event at Museum of Surrey (go on a “fang-tastic” scavenger hunt, among other activities).

All the city-hosted Halloween events are posted to the web at surrey.ca/culture-recreation/29925.aspx, or call 604-501-5100 for more details.

Elsewhere, Newton BIA’s annual “Spooktacular” Halloween event will close down part of 137th Street on Saturday, Oct. 26, from noon to 4 p.m.

A “Teen Witching Hour” event is planned at the Guildford branch of Surrey Libraries on Tuesday, Oct. 22, starting at 4:30 p.m., for those aged 12 to 18. “Join us for some pre-Halloween celebrating,” event organizers say. “Learn about the healing properties of crystals, discuss ghostly history, tell fortunes, and more. Spooky snacks also provided.”

In Guildford on Oct. 19, the Hallmark Ford dealership hosts a pumpkins-by-donation event from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at 10025 152nd St. “Guess the weight on the giant pink pumpkins for a chance to win one,” says a Facebook event post. “Come join us in raising funds for the cure. We will have a variety of shapes, sizes and colors of pumpkins available by donation. There will also by a BBQ going with hot dogs. 100% of funds raised are going to the Canadian Cancer Society.”

South Surrey’s Urban Safari Rescue Society gets into the spirit with an Escape Room fundraiser put on by Escape on the Move, from Oct. 18 to 24. “Help Charlie Brown save the Great Pumpkin,” event organizers say. “You must call to book your time in the escape room with the animals,” at 604-531-1100.

At Cloverdale’s Elements Casino, Surrey Hospice Society will host a $35-a-head Halloween Bash fundraiser on Oct. 26, in a night of music, food and prizes for best costumes. Call 604-584-7006 for tickets, or visit surreyhospice.com.

On Halloween afternoon, from 4 to 6 p.m., Central City opens its doors for “a spooktacular time” at the centre’s free Halloween Fun Event, for costumed kids aged 12 and under. Treats are promised, along with face painting, balloon twisting, craft activities, story time, exhibitors, prize draws and more, near the mall’s Play Central area, southeast side.



