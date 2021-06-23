Hair-raising goal in sight for South Surrey pre-teen

Serena Kullar hopes plan to donate her hair for kids’ wigs will boost fundraising support to $2K

Serena Kullar is cutting her hair on June 30 - her 13th birthday – in support of wigs for kids. (Contributed photo)

June 30 will mark a milestone for Serena Kullar – it’s when the South Surrey girl will enter her teenage years.

But while the day, as it should be, is already packed with sundry plans to celebrate with family and friends, the highlight of it all will be something that took root two years ago.

That’s when the sports and interior-design enthusiast stopped getting her hair cut, and set out on a mission to grow her locks for the benefit of sick kids.

On her birthday, she’s having about 18 inches of her hair cut off, after which it will be packaged up for delivery to Wigs for Kids BC, a volunteer organization that raises money to provide human-hair wigs for children suffering hair loss due to cancer or other illness.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Surrey girls donate hair, give hope through Wigs for Kids

“I’ve been wanting to do it for a while,” Serena said Tuesday (June 22). “I wanted to do it in honour of my family; friends and my family who are going through cancer and have had cancer.

“I’m also doing it to support kids that are going through cancer as well, and showing them they’re not alone.”

Serena, who is in the first graduating class of the new Sunnyside Elementary, learned about donating hair while looking at online fundraisers. Her real inspiration, however, came from a family friend, Harjit Johal, who did the same thing in 2018, in support of a friend who was going through chemotherapy.

Johal – who donated a similar amount of hair – helped Serena organize a fundraising webpage which launched on the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation site late last month.

Serena is hoping donations to her campaign will enable her to send Wigs for Kids at least $2,000 to support their efforts, which also include helping provide medications and supplies that are not covered by medical plans.

As of Tuesday, she had raised just over 75 per cent of her goal, after a donation that morning that pushed her campaign total to $1,515.

Serena said most of the donations so far have come from family and friends, and even her teacher. She’s hoping that sharing word of her efforts will not only help her reach her $2,000 goal by her birthday, but also inspire others to think about how they can help.

“Maybe if they have long hair, they can donate as well,” she said.

According to Wigs for Kids, it takes 10 to 12 ponytails to make one wig; each costs between $600 and $700 to make.

To donate to Serena’s campaign, visit secure.bcchf.ca/SuperheroPages/index.cfm?Event=WigsForKids&Member=165799

CancerfundraiserSurrey