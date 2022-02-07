The Guru Nanak Food Bank opened its second Lower Mainland location in Abbotsford on Sunday (Feb. 6). The first one opened in Surrey in 2020. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Guru Nanak Food Bank opens location in Abbotsford after first one in Surrey

Volunteer-run operation on South Fraser Way is open every day

The second Guru Nanak Food Bank in the Lower Mainland opened Sunday (Feb. 6) in Abbotsford.

The facility, located at 31877 South Fraser Way, is now open every day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The other location is at 15299 68 Ave. in Surrey.

The food bank also helps new international students by providing Welcome to Canada packages that include a matress, blanket, pillow and bed sheet.

The food bank is run by the Guru Nanak Modi Khana Food Bank Society. The location in Surrey opened on July 1, 2020, a few months after food was donated from the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib.

Since opening, the volunteer-run food back has helped hundreds of families on a regular basis.

During the pandemic, the gurdwara has provided meals for front-line workers, long-haul truckers, and those in need, including people in isolation.

They have also provided food for extreme-weather shelters and for victims of the November floods.

Those in need can call 604-580-1313 or visit gnfb.ca.

RELATED: For Vaisakhi, drive-thru donations sought at Surrey’s Guru Nanak Food Bank

Volunteers at the Guru Nanak Food Bank in Abbotsford arrange food donations. The food bank opened its doors at 31877 South Fraser Way on Sunday, Feb. 6. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Volunteers at the Guru Nanak Food Bank in Abbotsford arrange food donations. The food bank opened its doors at 31877 South Fraser Way on Sunday, Feb. 6. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Volunteers at the Guru Nanak Food Bank in Abbotsford arrange food donations. The food bank opened its doors at 31877 South Fraser Way on Sunday, Feb. 6. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Volunteers at the Guru Nanak Food Bank in Abbotsford arrange food donations. The food bank opened its doors at 31877 South Fraser Way on Sunday, Feb. 6. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

