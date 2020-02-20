Guildford’s Winter Festival raises nearly $7K for Surrey Memorial Hospital

Funds raised through two weekends of skate rentals, on-site donations

From right: Guildford Town Centre marketing director Kyla Way presents a cheque to Jane Adams, president and CEO of Surrey Hospital Foundation. The funds were raised through a two-weekend Winter Festival at the mall. (Submitted photo: Jessica Gares)

A two-weekend Winter Festival raised nearly $7,000 for Surrey Memorial Hospital’s Children’s Health Centre.

In total, 8,787 people visted Guildford Town Centre’s inaugural Winter Festival, which included an outdoor rink and and $5-skate rentals with proceeds going to the Surrey Hospital Foundation’s funding raising campaign for the children’s centre.

Through the skate rentals and on-site donations, $6,956.50 was raised for the campaign.

The festival ran Feb. 7 to 9 and 14 to 17.

READ ALSO: Outdoor skating rink opens at Surrey mall, Feb. 7, 2020

Over the past 2 weekends, Guildford Town Centre held a wonderful Winter Festival and raised nearly $7000! Proceeds will go towards the renovation of Surrey Memorial’s Children’s Health Centre. Thank you to @ShopGTC and everyone who took part in the event!#ToSurreyWithLove pic.twitter.com/ezL72DzXZG — Surrey Hospital Foundation (@SurreyHospFdn) February 20, 2020



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

fundraiser