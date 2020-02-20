From right: Guildford Town Centre marketing director Kyla Way presents a cheque to Jane Adams, president and CEO of Surrey Hospital Foundation. The funds were raised through a two-weekend Winter Festival at the mall. (Submitted photo: Jessica Gares)

Guildford’s Winter Festival raises nearly $7K for Surrey Memorial Hospital

Funds raised through two weekends of skate rentals, on-site donations

A two-weekend Winter Festival raised nearly $7,000 for Surrey Memorial Hospital’s Children’s Health Centre.

In total, 8,787 people visted Guildford Town Centre’s inaugural Winter Festival, which included an outdoor rink and and $5-skate rentals with proceeds going to the Surrey Hospital Foundation’s funding raising campaign for the children’s centre.

Through the skate rentals and on-site donations, $6,956.50 was raised for the campaign.

The festival ran Feb. 7 to 9 and 14 to 17.

