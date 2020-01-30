Guided walk to Green Timbers Lake marks World Wetlands Day in Surrey

Feb. 1 event is open to participants 14 years and older

Ducks Unlimited Canada biologist Megan Winand uses a real-time kinematic position tool – which is used to track and process all available global navigation satellite system signals monitoring elevation – for a study on invasive cattails. (Ducks Unlimited Canada photo)

Ducks Unlimited Canada, the City of Surrey, BC Wildlife Federation and Friends of Semiahmoo Bay will host a World Wetlands Day event Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Surrey Nature Centre, located in Green Timbers Park, 14225 Green Timbers Way, from 1-4 p.m.

The event, open to participants 14 years and older, will include a guided walk to Green Timbers Lake and conclude with a chat and a warm drink.

Keynote speakers are Neil Fletcher, manager of the wetlands education program with the BC Wildlife Federation, and Megan Winand of Ducks Unlimited Canada.

Registration for the event is open until Jan. 31 by calling 604-502-6065.