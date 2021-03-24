Greeting card fundraiser to support Deltassist

Gui Costello Art is selling boxes of greeting cards, with partial proceeds donated to Deltassist. The six-card Canadian Landscapes Collection features Costello’s works (clockwise, from top-left) “Les Leos,” “Near North Battleford,” “Tuc-el-Nuit,” “Vaseux Lake,” “Swathered Fields” and “Kicking Horse River.” (Gui Costello Art photos)

Deltassist Family & Community Services has partnered with the family of Canadian artist Gui Costello for a fundraiser showcasing the late Canadian painter’s work.

Right now, Gui Costello Art is selling boxes of greeting cards, with partial proceeds donated to Deltassist. The six-card Canadian Landscapes Collection features Costello’s works “Les Leos,” “Swathered Fields,” “Vaseux Lake,” “Tuc-el-Nuit,” “Kicking Horse River” and “Near North Battleford.”

”Gui was an incredible landscape artist who created many masterpieces showcasing Canada and other parts of the world. Gui died in 2014 due to a heart arrhythmia and with his death died his hopes of showing the world his artwork. His family is honoured for the opportunity to share his art work with the community of Delta and the greater Vancouver Area and truly hope you enjoy his creations,” reads a post on the artist’s Facebook page.

The box set comes packaged in a clear box, affixed with a gold stretch loop and the “Gui” Logo. The five-by-seven-inch cards feature prints of Costello’s acrylic paintings printed on 12pt. coasted card stock, are uncoated and blank inside for easy writing of your personal message, and come with white envelopes.

Each box set costs $30, with $10 going to Deltasssist. To order, email guicostelloart@gmail.com. Orders can be picked up in person at Deltassist’s North Delta office (9097 Scott Road) from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.

To see more of Costello’s art, head to guicostelloart.com.

SEE ALSO: Deltassist volunteers here to help at tax time



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommunityDeltafundraiser