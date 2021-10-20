Green Team to host nature walk, invasive-species removal event in White Rock

The Lower Mainland Green Team will be at White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park Saturday to lead an interpretive nature walk and remove invasive English Ivy. (Contributed photo)

Members of the Lower Mainland Green Team are coming back to the Semiahmoo Peninsula this weekend – and they’re bringing their walking shoes.

On Saturday, the group – which makes frequent visits to White Rock and South Surrey – will host another invasive species removal gathering, this time at Ruth Johnson Park (14600 North Bluff Rd.), but the event won’t just be about pulling weeds.

Prior to removing invasive species – which will happen at the park from 9:45 a.m. until 1 p.m. – the Green Team will host a 45-minute interpretative nature walk, from 8:45-9:30 a.m.

“We are very excited to be piloting a new activity with the City of White Rock’s manager of parks, Egan Davis, as we guide community members through an interactive and informative walk of this beautiful urban forest,” said Ashton Kerr, the program manager for the Lower Mainland Green Team.

Kerr said that there has been “a lot of interest and support from the community” for the Green Team’s efforts thus far, with 25 people already signed up for Saturday’s plant-removal session.

Pre-registration is required for both the walk and the plant removal, with Kerr noting that both activities are well-suited for all ages.

To sign up for the walk, click here.

To register for the removal of invasive species – in this case, English Ivy – click here.



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Environment