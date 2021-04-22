Volunteers from Semiahmoo Secondary joined with members of the Lower Mainland Green Team and the White Rock and South Surrey Naturalists Wednesday to remove invasive plants from White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park in March. (Contributed photo)

Green Team, South Surrey students mark Earth Day with invasive plant removal

Volunteers to be on site at White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park

The Lower Mainland Green Team is set to celebrate Earth Day by cleaning up a small portion of the planet.

Today (Thursday), the Green Team – along with about 50 students from Earl Marriott Secondary – will be at Ruth Johnson Park, removing invasive species from the area. Two different sessions will be held, with the first scheduled for 9-11 a.m., and a second planned for 12:15-2:15 p.m.

The Green Team, along with a number of local volunteers, have been frequent visitors to the park – as well as others around the Semiahmoo Peninsula – and most recently were at Ruth Johnson Park (14600 North Bluff Rd.) in early March, where they removed Himalayan blackberry and English ivy, among other invasive plants.

According to Green Team program manager Ashton Kerr, the clean-up effort is run in partnership with the City of White Rock, and aims to “provide opportunities for youth to connect to each other and nature through hands-on activities.”


