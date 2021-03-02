Green Team, Semiahmoo students to remove invasive plants from White Rock park

The Lower Mainland Green Team is headed back to Ruth Johnson Park.

The environmental group, along with about 50 Grade 8 students from Semiahmoo Secondary, will be at the White Rock Park (14600 North Bluff Rd.) on Wednesday, March 3, removing invasive species from the area.

The Green Team has removed invasive species from the park in the past, and according to program manager Ashton Kerr, this week’s project will see volunteers remove Himalayan blackberry and English ivy. Other invasive species such as English holly, English laurel, Morning Glory and Daphne may also be removed, Kerr said.

The day-long endeavour is done in partnership with the City of White Rock and the White Rock and Surrey Naturalists.

“This activity will not just have impacts on this local park, but the participants themselves. Our activities build and empower communities through hands-on activities that promote health, well-being and environmental stewardship,” said Kerr.



