The Lower Mainland Green Team and students from Earl Marriott Secondary remove invasive plants from White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park. (Contributed photo)

Green Team returns to White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park to monitor previous work

Environmental volunteers, South Surrey students remove invasive species

The Lower Mainland Green Team was at it again this week – and this time they brought some new faces with them.

The group of volunteers, who have been removing invasive species from throughout White Rock for years, was in the northern part of Ruth Johnson Park on Wednesday, along with 33 Earl Marriott Secondary students. Of the nearly three dozen students, 22 of them had never been to the park before, nor helped the Green Team with its various projects.

Though the organization is no stranger to Ruth Johnson Park – it’s the site of most of their efforts locally – this time, the group not only removed invasive plants but also focused on monitoring previous work, program manager Ashton Kerr said.

“This activity focused on ensuring that the native trees we planted at this site in 2019 could continue to thrive by removing any invasive species that were crowding out these trees,” Kerr said.

“It was amazing to see all of the students engaged in teamwork to improve the biodiversity of this area and their own well-being.”

Late last month, the volunteers removed invasive plants from White Rock beach.


