Green team returns to White Rock park

The Lower Mainland Green Team will be at White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park Sunday (July 15) to dig up invasive blackberry and ivy, and are inviting anyone with a few hours to spare to come lend a hand.

“These invasive plants are killing our native plants,” a news release explains.

The cleanup is set for 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Instruction, gloves, tools and snacks will be provided.

Those planning to attend are asked to bring a refillable water bottle, dress for the weather and wear sturdy, comfortable, closed-toe shoes or boots.

Last month, around 10 volunteers spent the morning of June 16 pulling the invasive plants from the park.

This weekend, the group will meet in the parking lot at Anderson Street and Vine Avenue (east of the track); parking passes are available for those planning to attend.

RSVP at https://www.meetup.com/The-Lower-Mainland-Green-Team/events/251492244/

– Tracy Holmes