Lower Mainland Green Team spent hours cleaning and planting plants in White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park June 16. (Contributed photo)

Green team returns to White Rock park

Volunteers sought for July 15 event

The Lower Mainland Green Team will be at White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park Sunday (July 15) to dig up invasive blackberry and ivy, and are inviting anyone with a few hours to spare to come lend a hand.

“These invasive plants are killing our native plants,” a news release explains.

The cleanup is set for 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Instruction, gloves, tools and snacks will be provided.

Those planning to attend are asked to bring a refillable water bottle, dress for the weather and wear sturdy, comfortable, closed-toe shoes or boots.

Last month, around 10 volunteers spent the morning of June 16 pulling the invasive plants from the park.

This weekend, the group will meet in the parking lot at Anderson Street and Vine Avenue (east of the track); parking passes are available for those planning to attend.

RSVP at https://www.meetup.com/The-Lower-Mainland-Green-Team/events/251492244/

– Tracy Holmes

 

Gatlin Meyer, 4, helps by digging out and removing a Himalayan blackberry root at White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park June 16. (File photo)

Previous story
Seal pup rescued off B.C. coast is active and growing

Just Posted

70 bags of trash illegally dumped in White Rock

City staff are investigating

Live music lineup announced for upcoming Clover Valley Beer Festival

The August 11th festival will feature 40 breweries and cider mills, live music and more

Mysterious white substance in North Delta creek likely paint, city says

The substance did not appear to be toxic and was cleaned up on July 10

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ sets up to film in sunny Cloverdale downtown

Cloverdale (a.k.a. Greendale) is ready for its close up

South Surrey nursery application referred back to staff

City staff had recommended council decline rezoning request

VIDEO: Free summer concerts launched at Surrey Civic Plaza

Eight-show series features performances Tuesday evenings, plus lunchtime dates Mondays

Hurricane Chris to make landfall in Newfoundland as post-tropical storm

Environment Canada says Chris was about 372 kilometres southwest of Sable Island early Thursday morning.

CN freight train derails along southern B.C. lake

A CN freight train hauling pulp derailed beside a lake near Pemberton, British Colombia.

Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Trump spending call

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Donald Trump’s persistent spending call.

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. man, 71, builds bike that can glide along unused railroad

Island Corridor Foundation says rail use not permitted on active railroad

RCMP teddy bear from B.C. looks forward to cross-Canada travels

Police asking public to help document Nanaimo Bear’s journey via Twitter and Facebook

Credit, debit card skimmers found in SkyTrain ticket machines: Transit Police

Transit Police said three machines were found in stations along the Canada Line

Most Read