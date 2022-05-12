Members of the Lower Mainland Green Team will be tackling invasive Himalayan blackberry on White Rock’s West Beach this weekend. (Contributed photo)

Members of the Lower Mainland Green Team will be tackling invasive Himalayan blackberry on White Rock’s West Beach this weekend. (Contributed photo)

Green Team returning to tackle invasive plants on White Rock’s waterfront

Community invited to pitch in to removal of Himalayan blackberry

The Lower Mainland Green Team will be back in White Rock this weekend, and they’re looking for some helping hands.

Team manager Ashton Kerr said the group will continue its efforts to remove Himalayan blackberry from West Beach from 9:45 a.m. till 1 p.m. on Saturday (May 14).

The work is to “help restore, beautify and stabilize the natural banks, and foster deeper connections to community and nature,” Kerr explained by email.

“These activities will help participants realize the power they have to make a difference and the awesome mental and physical health benefits of being out in nature.”

Kerr noted the effort will be the team’s fourth at removing the invasive species from West Beach in the past year, and they are close to clearing it entirely of the aggressive and prickly plant.

READ MORE: Green Team removes invasive species from White Rock’s West Beach

Planned to proceed rain or shine, Saturday’s event is open to all ages, abilities and experience levels. Instructions, tools and individually-packaged refreshments will be provided, as will free parking.

Those interested in pitching in are invited to meet at the boat launch by Bayview Park, at Bay Street and Marine Drive. Dress for the weather, bring a refillable water bottle and don sturdy footwear.

To sign up or for more information, visit www.meetup.com


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

City of White RockCommmunityEnvironment

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Sashbear Walk in Surrey aims to expand mental health, suicide-prevention programs

Just Posted

Bill Haggerty’s 2021 Clovie Award for Young Entrepreneur of the Year is seen at his store Elevated Music. Nominations for the 2022 Clovie Awards are now underway. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Clovie Award nominations open

Sharon Mason chats about her life and her new book. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Local realtor and new author sits down for a coffee and a chat

Surrey Coun. and mayoral candidate Brenda Locke and Surrey Mayor and mayoral candidate Doug McCallum. (File photos: Lauren Collins)
Surrey Mayor brings back vote to defeat motion related to his public mischief charge

Crystal Lee Mattie, 37, was last seen near Binnie Lane and Grosvenor Road. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Surrey RCMP seek help locating woman last seen Apri 28