Green Team removes invasive species from White Rock’s West Beach

The Lower Mainland Green Team returned to White Rock beach last weekend, helping clear the area of invasive species and other unwanted plants.

Despite a rainy, overcast start to the day Saturday, members of the team, along with nearly two dozen volunteers, worked to remove 14 cubic metres of Himalayan Blackberry – the equivalent to 88 bath tubs worth of invasive plants, according to Green Team program manager Ashton Kerr – from West Beach.

The process also included the removal of “some massive, stubborn root crowns,” Kerr noted.

Kerr also added that “a strong sense of community” could be felt amongst the group, as they all enjoyed the opportunity to “be out in nature helping the environment… and leaving a spot in a better condition that it was before we got there.”

The Lower Mainland Green Team – which frequents White Rock often, both at the beach and Ruth Johnson Park – project was a join effort between the team’s charity, Green Teams of Canada, as well as the City of White Rock.

The group will be back at West Beach to continue its work on Oct. 9.



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

EnvironmentWhite Rock