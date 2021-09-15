Local volunteers and members of the Lower Mainland Green Team work to remove invasive species from White Rock Beach in May 2021. (Green Team photo)

Local volunteers and members of the Lower Mainland Green Team work to remove invasive species from White Rock Beach in May 2021. (Green Team photo)

Green Team looking for volunteers to pitch in at White Rock beach

Himalayan blackberry to once again be focus of restoration efforts

The Lower Mainland Green Team is back in action for the fall, kicking off the season with a return to White Rock’s West Beach this weekend.

Volunteers will be in the area from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday (Sept. 18) to remove invasive Himalayan blackberry – “to improve the health of this dune ecosystem and their own mental and physical health” – and they’re encouraging others to join them.

“Invasive species have environmental, economic and social consequences and their threat is increasing due to climate change,” a news release inviting the community to get involved states.

Participants will learn about how climate change impacts biodiversity locally and develop hands-on habitat-restoration skills, among other things, the release continues.

The team was last focused on West Beach in May 2021, when “some of the largest Himalayan blackberry crowns we have every seen” were removed, organizer Ashton Kerr told Peace Arch News following the effort.

Organizers say this Saturday, more volunteers will spend even more time tackling the invasives, allowing for “an exceptional amount” of restoration work to be accomplished, while connecting people to each other and nature in a meaningful way.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place, and individually packaged refreshments will be provided.

To lend a hand, sign up at www.meetup.com, then meet the team by the West Beach boat launch (by Bayview Park, at Bay Street and Marine Drive). Volunteers may arrange for parking pass by emailing ashton@greenteamscanada ahead of time or providing a licence-plate number to Kerr upon arrival.

No experience is necessary to participate; training, gloves and tools will be provided. The removal event will be held rain or shine, and those planning to turn out are advised to dress for the weather.


