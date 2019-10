‘Wire down’ is being reported as the cause of the outage

UPDATE: BC Hydro has restored power to the Grandview Heights neighbourhood as of 9:44 a.m., Thursday.

BC Hydro crews are working to restore power to South Surrey’s Grandview Heights neighbourhood.

According to the BC Hydro “outage map,” 2,704 customers lost power at 8:24 a.m. Thursday morning.

Status for the outage is “enroute,” and crews are expected to arrive at 9 a.m.

The cause of the outage is reported as “wire down.”

