Graduating students made their way down a red carpet Friday evening in South Surrey. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Graduating students celebrated in South Surrey

Elgin Park Secondary hosts red carpet affair

Elgin Park Secondary hosted its second annual Red Carpet Walk Gala Friday evening.

Students, surrounded by watching parents and flashing cameras, made their way down a red carpet before jumping on a bus to a dinner and dance.

