Chinese New Year festivities were held Saturday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in White Rock. (Patrick Chan photo)

Gourmet food and dance marks Chinese New Year event

‘Diverse culture’ shared at White Rock church

Homemade food, dancers in authentic costumes and comical skits were on the menu at last weekend’s Chinese New Year celebration hosted by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in White Rock.

To welcome the Year of the Pig, the Feb. 2 event – attended by an estimated 200 people, including White Rock’s mayor and MP – featured a traditional lion dance, as well as folk dances from China, Mongolia, Peru, First Nations and Tibet.

Members of the church’s youth group performed a series of skits dramatizing Chinese legends, while First Nation Cree dancer Irwin Waskewitch surprised guests with a Men’s Chicken Dance performed in traditional regalia, according to a news release.

“Irwin’s speed, stamina and intricate footwork drew envious admiration from many would-be muscle men,” the release adds.

According to chinesenewyear.net, the pig is the twelth of the zodiac animals and the symbol of wealth.

• Other opportunities to join celebrations of the lunar new year include two this weekend planned by the Art of Lights lantern festival in Cloverdale. Set for 5-8:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, organizers say the evenings will include “Chinese performances,” vendors and activities throughout Bill Reid Millennium Park (17726 62 Ave.).

READ MORE: Where to celebrate the lunar new year in Cloverdale next weekend

As well, the Museum of Surrey (17710 56A Ave.) is to host an event in partnership with the Chinese Village Club from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday. The free, family-friendly afternoon is to include festive cuisine, dragon and lion dances, and the opportunity to learn Chinese calligraphy.

 

A number of performances highlighted Chinese New Year festivities held Saturday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in White Rock. (Patrick Chan photo)

Homemade food was on the menu at Chinese New Year festivities held Saturday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in White Rock. Mayor Darryl Walker (second from right) was among guests. (Patrick Chan photo)

