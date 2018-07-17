Glow Langley returns bigger and brighter this Christmas

Glow will return bigger and brighter this holiday season.

And with it, comes a new celebration.

Darvonda Nurseries has announced that it’s expanding the popular Christmas festival located inside the greenhouses of Milner Village Garden Centre. The display, which debuted last year, features interactive light sculptures, children’s play areas, seasonal food and drink, and a local market.

This year, the Langley Christmas event will double its square footage, and a new festival, Harvest Glow, has been created for autumn. Glow will also expand to Edmonton, and negotiations are underway for additional Canadian and US cities.

“We’re excited to unveil Harvest Glow, which will run Sept. 27 to Oct. 31, also at the Milner Village Garden location,” said Lawrence Jansen, CEO, Darvonda Nurseries.

“Families will easily spend two hours enjoying all the activities, like an indoor pumpkin patch, a hay maze, animal petting stable, and even nine holes of mini golf.

“And of course, thousands of lights, and animated light sculptures. Our Farmers Market will also be the perfect place to buy fresh, local produce.”

There’s an all-new theme for Christmas Glow this year, “Around the World”, which takes visitors country to country as they follow Santa on his annual journey. The expanded space is expected to host 150,000 visitors Nov. 22 to Jan. 19, featuring an estimated one million lights throughout 4,000 square meters. The larger footprint also includes a private party room for birthday parties, holiday celebrations and corporate functions. Bookings can be made now through the website.

The Glow Christmas Market is also returning with room for 40 local vendors, the perfect spot to shop for unique gifts from artisans, farmers and boutique businesses.

“Everything we’ve designed this year has families and community at the heart of it. We’ve added more children’s play areas and increased parking and indoor seating to make the experience more enjoyable from start to finish,” adds Jensen. “Our community has so many rich resources, from artists to farmers, this is an ideal event to bring everyone together.”

Early bird tickets go on sale in August. Sign up now at www.glowgardens.com.