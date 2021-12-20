Girls from the 1st Clover Ridge Pathfinders install free food pantries in Clayton

Pathfinders help put up two free food pantries in Clayton Heights

Sienna Simms (clockwise from top left), Regan Arlitt, Madison McPeake, and Sienna Grandia helped install this “free” pantry in Clayton. The girls, all 1st Clover Ridge Pathfinders, installed two pantries in the area with the help of the United Way’s Sabrina Melhorn. (Photo submitted: Sherri McPeake)

Girls from the 1st Clover Ridge Pathfinders are doing their part to try to end food insecurity for the needy in the Clayton area.

The Pathfinders recently installed two new free-food pantries in Clayton Heights as part of their community outreach efforts.

Pathfinders leader Sherri McPeake said the girls are doing community outreach as they work towards earning their “Canada Cord,” which is the top award the girls can achieve in Pathfinders.

“The Canada Cord is an award that can be earned by Pathfinders,” explained McPeake. “It encourages girls to meet new people, learn more about themselves and their abilities, and puts their leadership skills into action.”

As part of their work to achieve the Canada Cord, the girls contacted Sabrina Melhorn and the United Way to find where they could help out.

“We reached out to United Way about doing lending libraries, but they said there was a greater need for (food) pantries in the neighbourhood.”

After the United Way supplied the little food pantries, the girls got together, assembled the pantries, and then stocked them full of food.

The Pathfinders are also in charge of inspecting the pantries wech week to make sure they’re in good working condition.

McPeake can’t say enough about Mellhorn and the United Way. She said Mellhorn was the driving force behind getting the two pantries up and running.

“We helped where we were needed,” said McPeake. “(The United Way) also found a local contractor to install them. Sabrina has also advertised them on Facebook and created (a Facebook) page. She also found homeowners willing to give up space on their property.”

The two little food pantries can be found on the corner of 70 Avenue and 194A Street and at 19072 68 Avenue (between 190 and 191 Street).



