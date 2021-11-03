Gingerbread Village contest pitches $10K prizes in Surrey mall showcase

Some of the entries in the 2018 Gingerbread Village competition at Central City Shopping Centre in Surrey. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

More than $10,000 in cash prizes will be awarded as part of this year’s Gingerbread Village contest at Surrey’s Central City Shopping Centre.

An area of the mall will be filled with some incredible gingerbread creations for a fifth year, from Dec. 4-12.

The deadline to enter the Downtown Surrey BIA-hosted showcase is Nov. 19.

“There is no entry fee to participate; all you have to do is register for the contest,” explains a blog post on downtownsurreybia.com.

“We would like to invite all schools, charities, service groups, faith-based organizations, non-profit organizations, community services, sports teams, families and all other individuals in the community to build a gingerbread creation representing what their December celebrations look like – December celebrations from around the world.”

In addition to prizes awarded by judges, mall-goers can vote for their favourite gingerbread creations as part of a $1,000 People’s Choice Award.

Each dollar donated will equal one vote, with all proceeds to Surrey Christmas Bureau.

Completed entry forms (downloadable from the BIA’s website) must be emailed to kat@downtownsurreybia.com prior to 11:59 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19.

In 2019, the gingerbread-house themes included The Grinch in Whoville, a “Hogwarts Theatre,” elaborate castles, giant structures and a “Nightmare Before Christmas” scene.

A quick tour of some of the amazing creations at the Gingerbread Village at @centralcity mall. As a judge, I had some tough decisions! Five dozen houses in all. @dtsurreybia @SurreyNowLeader pic.twitter.com/ZrESrRb9oz — Tom Zillich (@TomZillich) December 9, 2019

• PHOTOS/STORY from 2019: ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ and more at Gingerbread Village in Surrey.

VIDEO From 2018: Gingerbread village competition benefits Surrey Christmas Bureau.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Charity and DonationsChristmasHolidays and Seasonal EventsThings to do