One of the dozens of entrants into the Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association’s Gingerbread Village competition at Central City Mall in 2018. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Gingerbread village competition returns to Surrey mall

Annual event benefits Surrey Christmas Bureau

The gingerbread village competition is back for a third year.

The Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association is hosting its annual Gingerbread Village competition, benefiting the Surrey Christmas Bureau.

From Dec. 7 to 15, during mall hours, people will be able to vote for their favourite gingerbread creation by donating to the Christmas bureau. The display is in front of Winners.

The winners in each category will be selected by a panel of community judges.

All entries are eligible for the $500 People’s Choice Award. Everyone who visits the display can vote for their favourite entry with a cash donation.

Following the end of the display, the entry that receives the most donations will win the People’s Choice Award. The winner will be announced on social media on Dec. 17.

All voters will be automatically entered to win a $250 Central City gift card, according to the Downtown Surrey BIA.

The deadline to register to create a gingerbread house for display is Nov. 30. To enter, visit downtownsurreybia.com and download the entry form.

All items and decorations used for the gingerbread houses “must be edible and non-flammable,” states a post about the event on the BIA’s website. The only non-edible items allowed are the base of the gingerbread creation, motors, and Christmas lights.

The Surrey Christmas Bureau is a local non-profit that supports low-income families with toys, stocking stuffers and grocery cards during the Christmas season. So far this year, the bureau has registered more than 1,200 families, including 3,360 children.

Check out past creations here:

2018: Gingerbread village competition benefits Surrey Christmas Bureau

2017: Gingerbread Village contest on now in Surrey


