Photo posted to surrey.ca to publicize the city’s Repair Café event on Sept. 14.

Get stuff repaired for free at first-time Surrey event this month

‘Repair Café’ planned at City Centre Library

A first-time “Repair Café” in Surrey will fix your stuff for free.

The event, on Saturday, Sept. 14 at City Centre Library, is part of Surrey’s Love Where You Live initiative “to create a cleaner, greener and healthier community.”

“Repair items, save money, and learn something new!” says an event post on the city’s website (surrey.ca).

The inaugural event is hosted by the engineering department’s solid waste team and Surrey Libraries, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 10350 University Dr.

Volunteers with several organizations – Repair Matters, the PEDAL Society, HUB Cycling, FreeGeek Vancouver and Frameworq Textiles – will work to repair broken bikes, jewelry, toasters, computers, clothes and more.

“Thousands of ripped or worn-out textiles, broken computers, small electronics and appliances are thrown away every year,” notes the city’s event post. “Counter this throwaway culture, save your money, and learn something new. Join the worldwide movement to foster a culture of repair, community-building, and knowledge-sharing.”

An online registration system is in place for certain repair work, at surrey.ca/culture-recreation/29657.aspx.

Spaces are limited, and on event day people can get help fixing a maximum of three items, according to the event post. Also, “you must stay with the fix-it experts. No drop offs. Item(s) must be reasonably sized and able to be carried to the event.”

Surrey to launch city-wide clean-up, beautification initiative

