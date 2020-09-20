Cancer Drivers spokesperson George Garrett is retiring from the society board. (File photo)

George Garrett retires from Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society board

Society completes more than 58,000 trips since 2016

At age 85, lifelong news reporter and co-founder of the Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society George Garrett has decided to call it a day.

“Time to relax?” Garrett asked himself. “Maybe.”

Garrett, who wrote a book about his 43-year career in radio – mostly for CNKW – helped launch the Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society in 2016.

Since then, the society has recruited close to 200 drivers and dispatchers to drive cancer patients to and from their appointments with a free, safe and timely transportation. To date, the society has facilitated 58,886 patient trips and driven 1,730,941 kilometres.

“Put simply, it wouldn’t be possible for us to have supported so many cancer patients if it weren’t for George Garrett,” society president Bob Smith said in a news release. “His bold vision for a level of care and support for these facing this debilitating illness, combined with his passion and energy, enabled us to grow rapidly to meet the needs of cancer patients for access to care. We will always be grateful for the legacy George shares with us and wish him the best as he steps down from his day-to-day commitments.”

Garett, Garth Pinton and the late John MacInnes started the society after the Canadian Cancer Society cancelled its Volunteer Driver Program in 2015 as a cost-saving measure after a 25 years.

Garett said the society had its challenges at the beginning, but cancer patients and their families became aware of the service allowing it to grow.

“Thanks to donations from many sources in our first five years we know we’ll be there for cancer patients for years to come.

