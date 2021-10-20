Gathering limits force postponement of South Surrey’s Red Serge Gala

Bill Lawrence, a White Rock councillor at the time, sells tickets for the wine draw at the 2016 gala. (File photo)

Pandemic-related capacity limits on gatherings that lift Monday (Oct. 25) are coming too late for this year’s Red Serge Gala.

Organizers confirmed Wednesday (Oct. 20) that the sold-out 28th annual event – a fundraiser for community safety programs and initiatives – will not go ahead on Oct. 23 as initially hoped.

Instead, it’s been postponed to its backup date of Feb. 19, 2022.

“Our Board of Directors have been hard at work the past few months with a great effort to try to re-launch our gala, but as we are not at Stage 4 of the re-opening process yet, it is simply impossible to proceed at this time as we have 205 tickets sold and would have only been allowed 140 at the gala,” Semiahmoo Community Safety Society president Darren Alexander said in an email.

In announcing the easing restrictions, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry noted proof of full vaccination will be required for attendees of indoor ticketed events.

Alexander in June told Peace Arch News that society members had high hopes of hosting an in-person event this year, and were forging ahead with plans for a Roaring 20s-themed soirée at Hazelmere Country Club.

Its last event, held in 2019, raised a record $76,000, and those funds have continued to support sundry community-safety programs throughout the pandemic.

This year’s gala sold out “in record time,” Alexander notes in his Oct. 20 email. Tickets for this weekend will be honoured for the February date, and ticket holders are encouraged to save their seat, however, anyone who would prefer a refund may email info@semiahmoocommunitysafety.org or call 604-349-4070.

“We will continue to prepare for the gala and rest assured we have another great evening planned but we will only proceed when allowed by BC Health, and provided all restrictions have been lifted,” Alexander writes.

“Let’s hope we are in a better place by February 19th.”

