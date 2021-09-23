Diners at the “Party in the Garden” fundraiser held in South Surrey, for Mackie’s Place. (Contributed photo: Britt Martin)

BENEFIT EVENT

Garden party-goers raise $250K for Surrey’s Mackie’s Place youth social house

Dinner, drinks and dancing at Joseph Richard Group-backed gala

A garden party this month raised close to $250,000 to benefit Mackie’s Place, a youth social house located in North Surrey.

A four-course dinner, drinks and dancing were promised during the “Party in the Garden,” held Sunday, Sept. 18 in an open-sided tent at the Shury residence in South Surrey.

Surrey-based hospitality company Joseph Richard Group (JRG) was title sponsor of the benefit event, which had aimed to raise $200,000 in support of vulnerable Surrey youth.

Dozens of party photos are posted to photographer Britt Martin’s website.

The evening event promised food prepared by chefs Colin Burslem, Jay Martel and Astrid DelBlanc, a wine-pairing by sommelier Rob Carras, live auction and “powerful stories” about the successes of Mackie’s Place, which operates out of Peoples Church, 14455 104 Ave.

Bobbi-Rhea Mackie is the executive director and co-founder of Mackie’s Place, described as a “youth social motivated by radical love where youth at risk have the opportunity to become healthy individuals with connected families in hope-filled communities. Beyond building a supportive and safe community, Mackie’s Place seeks to provide youth with valuable employment skills that will benefit them outside the hub.”

Ryan Moreno, CEO of Joseph Richard Group, said it was “an honour to meet the (Mackie’s Place) team and learn more about what they do. Their four pillars – youth development, community, inspiring leaders and quality food – are an exact reflection of our commitment at JRG and allows us to strengthen our promise to support vulnerable youth in the very communities we serve.”

• RELATED STORY, from June: Employees vie to get bosses ‘pied’ in fundraiser for Surrey’s Mackie Place youth hub.


