Garden event raises $5,000 for Peace Arch Hospice Society

A night of food, wine, live music and prizes has raised $5,000 for the Peace Arch Hospice Society.

The funds were raised April 25, at West Coast Gardens annual Ladies Night out event.

According to a news release, tickets to the event – 500 in all – sold out within two weeks of going on sale.

The beneficiary was determined by a vote prior to the event launch, the release notes.

“We chose the Peace Arch Hospice Society. Rather than only donating a portion of the ticket sales and try to cover some expenses for the event (wine and food, live music and draw prizes) we decided to cover the costs ourselves and donate all the ticket proceeds,” the release states.

PAHS executive director Beth Kish and team were at the event to accept the funds, which “are urgently needed for those who are at a very vulnerable time in their life and we are so happy to make a contribution.”

Kish, in an email Thursday, said the society is “very, very grateful for this amazing donation.”

“Please know that these funds will be dedicated to serving those that are facing the end of life journey as well as those that are left behind to grieve,” Kish writes.