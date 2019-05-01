A Ladies Night fundraiser at West Coast Gardens raised $5,000 for Peace Arch Hospice Society. (Contributed photo)

Garden event raises $5,000 for Peace Arch Hospice Society

West Coast Gardens hosted Ladies Night on April 25

A night of food, wine, live music and prizes has raised $5,000 for the Peace Arch Hospice Society.

The funds were raised April 25, at West Coast Gardens annual Ladies Night out event.

According to a news release, tickets to the event – 500 in all – sold out within two weeks of going on sale.

The beneficiary was determined by a vote prior to the event launch, the release notes.

“We chose the Peace Arch Hospice Society. Rather than only donating a portion of the ticket sales and try to cover some expenses for the event (wine and food, live music and draw prizes) we decided to cover the costs ourselves and donate all the ticket proceeds,” the release states.

PAHS executive director Beth Kish and team were at the event to accept the funds, which “are urgently needed for those who are at a very vulnerable time in their life and we are so happy to make a contribution.”

Kish, in an email Thursday, said the society is “very, very grateful for this amazing donation.”

“Please know that these funds will be dedicated to serving those that are facing the end of life journey as well as those that are left behind to grieve,” Kish writes.

Previous story
Semiahmoo Peninsula Grade 11 students invited to compete in essay contest

Just Posted

Two years after the death of teen soccer player Travis Selje, a Surrey family’s pain persists

Memorial ‘TS3’ tournament planned at Cloverdale park where he spent his final hour alive

Low-flying aircraft to spray for gypsy moths in Surrey starting today

Near Highway 1, ‘ground sprays were not effective’ in 2017 and 2018, government says

Accessible playground coming to Surrey park

Construction set to begin in the summer with completion for the end of the year

Police looking for dash-cam video in latest Surrey homicide

An 18-year-old Surrey man was shot dead late Friday afternoon in Fraser Heights

Surrey Steps Up gets $150K in funding from feds

It’s for a ‘skills link’ project operated through the Surrey School District

WATCH: Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

WikiLeaks’ Assange gets 50 weeks in prison for bail-jumping

Julian Assange’s seven years in the embassy had cost British taxpayers 16 million pounds

‘Besieged’ B.C. farmland needs protection from oil and gas sector: report

Agriculture Ministry released final report that makes 32 recommendations

Electric bikes OK on B.C. mountain trails

But each city can make own regulations on e-bikes.

Update: BC Ferries boat goes to high bid of $210,000

Howe Sound Queen will continue to operate until June

Young humpback whale dies after 2 strandings in Alaska

The whale may have followed a pod of belugas and likely was unfamiliar with the area

Man charged with second-degree murder in New Westminster shooting death

19-year-old Sam Jafroudi has been charged in the death of 20-year-old Robel Kinfe Abera

Cat people are more neurotic than dog people, study finds

A University of Texas studies the differences between dog people and cat people

Cat trapped in Edmonton sinkhole lured out by treats

Two cats were believed to be trapped in the sinkhole, but one feline believed to have escaped

Most Read