GALLERY: Pig races, dinosaurs and lumberjacks at the 131st annual Cloverdale Country Fair

Organizers promised more family-friendly entertainment for the country fair than ever before this year — a tall promise, seeing as the fair has been running for more than 130 years.
Whether you want to check out a midway of games and rides, meet animals in the Agri-Zone, enjoy the lumberjack show, listen to B.C.’s best country music artists or eat the “best ribs in town” at Rib Fest, this fair has something for everyone.
Kids can also drive through a construction-themed course in go-karts, watch piglets race and learn to drive hobby-grade radio-controlled cars with the Outlaw RC club.
All's fair at the fair in #cloverdalebc this weekend. Something for everyone #fairgrounds #tradition pic.twitter.com/j3s9PStwxs
— Ursula Maxwell-Lewis (@YouTravel) May 18, 2019
Clowning around in Cloverdale after the Rodeo Parade. #clowns #CloverdaleRodeo #clvrodeo19 #cloverdalebc pic.twitter.com/6MyUqzskJf
— Ursula Maxwell-Lewis (@YouTravel) May 18, 2019
Rodeo parade in #Cloverdale celebrates great weather change @937JRCountry @pulse1077 @CTVVancouver @SurreyNowLeader @CloverdaleNews @PeaceArchNews @CloverdaleRodeo @CityofSurrey @CloverdaleBC1 @globalnews pic.twitter.com/JjDOzi932N
— Paul Orazietti (@Paradeguy) May 18, 2019
For more on the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair, check out our coverage here:
editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter