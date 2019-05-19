GALLERY: Pig races, dinosaurs and lumberjacks at the 131st annual Cloverdale Country Fair

There’s lots to see and do at the Country Fair, on at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds until Monday evening

Organizers promised more family-friendly entertainment for the country fair than ever before this year — a tall promise, seeing as the fair has been running for more than 130 years.

Whether you want to check out a midway of games and rides, meet animals in the Agri-Zone, enjoy the lumberjack show, listen to B.C.’s best country music artists or eat the “best ribs in town” at Rib Fest, this fair has something for everyone.

Kids can also drive through a construction-themed course in go-karts, watch piglets race and learn to drive hobby-grade radio-controlled cars with the Outlaw RC club.

New this year to the Country Fair, festival-goers can try out RC cars with Outlaw RC. (Ankedo Zake)

The West Coast Lumberjack show reaches new heights. (Ankedo Zake)

Good weather has brought large crowds to the fairgrounds this May long weekend. (Ankedo Zake)

Art of Lights lantern festival brought their dinosaurs with them to the Country Fair. This dino can be found in the Agri-Fair. (Ankedo Zake)