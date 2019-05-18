The 2019 Cloverdale Rodeo Parade saw thousands of spectators. (Samantha Anderson)

GALLERY: Cloverdale Rodeo Parade brings thousands through the town centre

From ponies to hot rods, the 73rd annual parade had it all

Thousands came through downtown Cloverdale Saturday morning for the annual Cloverdale Rodeo Parade.

From ponies to Clydesdales, hot rods to scooters, the parade had it all.

More than 1,000 people participated in the parade, which has been running for as long as the rodeo itself — 73 years. Community clubs, sports teams, marching bands, square dancers and more were featured.


Cloverdale Baptist Church had one of the most colourful entries of the 2019 Cloverdale Rodeo Parade. (Samantha Anderson)

The Shelby American Automobile Club. (Samantha Anderson)

Mr. Bubbles made balloon animals for paradegoers. (Samantha Anderson)

