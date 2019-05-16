GALLERY: Beds race down Cloverdale street in annual rodeo kick-off

Crowds turn out on 176A Street to watch skateboard demos, bike parade and bed races

The annual Cloverdale bed races, a tradition since 1977, sees teams of people hurtle someone down 176A Street in a bed frame for glory, a year’s worth of bragging rights, and coveted trophies such as the Bed Pan or the Chamber Pot.

It’s certainly no snooze-fest.

The event was kicked off on Thursday evening (May 16) with a demonstration by world-renowned skateboarders, in town for the World Round-Up Freestyle Skateboarding Championships which take place at the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair this weekend.

A bike parade followed, with kids wheeling decorated bikes, scooters and more around the street. Prizes, drawn at random, were given to a lucky three.

Then, on to the main event. Teams raced each other in heats, two at a time, down 176A Street and back again.

The coveted Bed Pan trophy — awarded to the top performing men’s division team, went to Turkey’s Party Makers again this year. The Chamber Pot, top prize for the women’s division, went to the Surrey Beavers soccer team. (They were also the only women’s team.)

The Stone Pig went to Kearney Funeral Services, who also had the most interesting bed frame, with the team’s rider positioned in a casket.

Physiostation’s runners, in blue t-shirts and colourful tutus, won best dressed team.

Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary teams cleaned up — the girls and boys high school team winners were both from LTSS, and both went home with $500 scholarships. And the award of the evening, the Centre of the Universe trophy, went to Lord Tweedsmuir staff.


Kearney Funeral Services entered a special bed this year. The rider set herself up in a casket.

Rob "Turkey" Kielesinski butters up the audience ahead of the bed races, telling them to cheer for his team.

