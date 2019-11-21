(from left) Moonlight Gala co-chair and Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation board director Don Sangster, Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation executive director Lisa Hoglund, Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation boar chair Ingrid Barnes, and Moonlight Gala co-chair and Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation board director Maury Kask at the 21st annual Moonlight Gala on Saturday, Nov 2, 2019. (Photo submitted)

Gala raises over $588,000 for cancer care at Delta Hospital

Moonlight Gala is Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation’s largest annual fundraising event

Guests at the 21st annual Moonlight Gala raised over $588,000 in support of cancer care at Delta Hospital earlier this month.

The sold out event at Tsawwassen Springs on Saturday, Nov 2, brought together 350 business, community, government and medical leaders for an Arabian Nights-themed evening of exotic entertainment and dining.

“This year’s gala was a resounding success,” Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation executive director Lisa Hoglund said in a press release. “We want to thank everyone who sponsored, donated and attended our gala to help raise this considerable amount of money. Special thanks go out to the gala committee headed by co-chairs Don Sangster and Maury Kask, and all the volunteers who made this incredible event possible.”

As part of the evening’s festivities, the foundation recognized the staff of Delta Hospital as this year’s Tribute Award recipient for their outstanding care, commitment and generosity within the hospital and community. Tom Corsie, vice-president of real estate for the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, presented the award to Teresa O’Callaghan, executive director of Delta Hospital who accepted the tribute plaque on behalf of hospital staff, and the foundation showed a “caraoke” video to celebrate this year’s winners.

After dinner, the entertainment and fundraising continued as Delta South MLA Ian Paton dazzled attendees with his fast-paced auctioneering, and the evening ended in the “Genie Lounge” with music by DJ Jai of GirlOnWax, accompanied by saxophone player Karla Sax and percussionist Pher.

The Moonlight Gala is the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation’s largest annual fundraising event, and the foundation thanks this year’s lead sponsors, Shato Holdings (venue sponsor), Port of Vancouver (tribute sponsor) and Cascades Casino Delta, Ocean Trailer and Westland Insurance (platinum sponsors).

For opportunities to support the 22nd annual Moonlight Gala in 2020, contact special events manager Sharla De Groote at 604-940-9695 or sharla.degroote@dhfoundation.ca.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Langley twins get RAD with Santa photos

Just Posted

UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after train collision in Cloverdale

Police say the investigation is in the early stages

Family-friendly Christmas events to be held at Historic Stewart Farm

Surrey’s landmark pioneer farm house is offering visitors a vintage Christmas experience

Fly-fishing Surrey teen off to youth world championships in Europe

Callum Learmonth began fishing on local rivers and lakes at around age six

Gala raises over $588,000 for cancer care at Delta Hospital

Moonlight Gala is Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation’s largest annual fundraising event

Sci-fi ‘Shipment’ arrives for first-time Surrey film director and actor daughter

Bobby Bala’s short movie was ‘quite the grind’ to make, starting in 2015

VIDEO: UBC exchange students offered $1,000 to help with leaving Hong Kong

The university said 31 of its students were attending four universities in Hong Kong

What’s happening: week of Nov. 14

Events and community listings for North Delta

Woman calls 911 to say she was late for train, asks Ontario police for ‘emergency ride’

Peel Regional Police received more than 180,000 improper calls so far this year

It could take you 218 years to save up for a house in this B.C. city

It would take 27 years in the most affordable city in the Lower Mainland

VIDEO: Giants drop 3-1 decision in Portland

Vancouver G-Men hit home ice in Langley next on Saturday, hoping to defeat Edmonton

UPDATED: Police believe 47-year-old man shot in Langley targeted

Officers are on scene

‘Actors can play any roles’: Debate over ‘colour-blind’ casting after Victoria lawsuit

Tenyjah Indra McKenna filed a complaint over racially-motivated casting

$150M sticking point: Coast Mountain, Unifor fight over wage gap as transit lockout looms

Strike has been ongoing since Nov. 1

Infants more vulnerable to measles than previously thought: Canadian study

Babies typically don’t receive the measles vaccine until they are 12 months old

Most Read