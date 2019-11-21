Gala raises over $588,000 for cancer care at Delta Hospital

(from left) Moonlight Gala co-chair and Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation board director Don Sangster, Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation executive director Lisa Hoglund, Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation boar chair Ingrid Barnes, and Moonlight Gala co-chair and Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation board director Maury Kask at the 21st annual Moonlight Gala on Saturday, Nov 2, 2019. (Photo submitted)

Guests at the 21st annual Moonlight Gala raised over $588,000 in support of cancer care at Delta Hospital earlier this month.

The sold out event at Tsawwassen Springs on Saturday, Nov 2, brought together 350 business, community, government and medical leaders for an Arabian Nights-themed evening of exotic entertainment and dining.

“This year’s gala was a resounding success,” Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation executive director Lisa Hoglund said in a press release. “We want to thank everyone who sponsored, donated and attended our gala to help raise this considerable amount of money. Special thanks go out to the gala committee headed by co-chairs Don Sangster and Maury Kask, and all the volunteers who made this incredible event possible.”

As part of the evening’s festivities, the foundation recognized the staff of Delta Hospital as this year’s Tribute Award recipient for their outstanding care, commitment and generosity within the hospital and community. Tom Corsie, vice-president of real estate for the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, presented the award to Teresa O’Callaghan, executive director of Delta Hospital who accepted the tribute plaque on behalf of hospital staff, and the foundation showed a “caraoke” video to celebrate this year’s winners.

After dinner, the entertainment and fundraising continued as Delta South MLA Ian Paton dazzled attendees with his fast-paced auctioneering, and the evening ended in the “Genie Lounge” with music by DJ Jai of GirlOnWax, accompanied by saxophone player Karla Sax and percussionist Pher.

The Moonlight Gala is the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation’s largest annual fundraising event, and the foundation thanks this year’s lead sponsors, Shato Holdings (venue sponsor), Port of Vancouver (tribute sponsor) and Cascades Casino Delta, Ocean Trailer and Westland Insurance (platinum sponsors).

For opportunities to support the 22nd annual Moonlight Gala in 2020, contact special events manager Sharla De Groote at 604-940-9695 or sharla.degroote@dhfoundation.ca.



