Gala raises over $50K to help give Delta kids the gift of sport

More local kids will be able to participate in sports thanks to funds raised at a casino-themed gala last month.

Held on Saturday, April 29 at Tsawwassen Springs, KidSport Delta’s 2023 Gift of Sport Gala was the organization’s fifth such in-person fundraiser.

With its “Casino Royale” theme, the event raised over $50,000 to help children who otherwise would not be able to participate in sport.

“The gala was a huge success. Thanks to this amazing community of people for your support and and who gave so generously,” event chair Dallas Pretty said in a press release.

KidSport Delta believes financial challenges shouldn’t prevent any child from playing sports, a sentiment shared by guest speaker Katelynn Ramage (Canadian national race walker and co-ordinator with KidSport BC) as she told guests her story of how KidSport made such a difference in her life.

Noting the maximum grant given by the organization was raised this year to $600, KidSport Delta chair Carlene Lewall said the money raised will allow the organization to continue supporting those who need it while also promoting the program to a wider audience.

“We want to get kids into sports to have an active, healthy lifestyle,” Lewall said in a press release, adding that sport — be it organized or recreational — is a means of teaching children life skills.

“If we have healthy and active kids, we are going to have less problems with depression and mental health. It is a known fact,” she said. “There is so much being spent on fixing problems — let’s get into prevention mode. This is only one way, but it can be a big way.”

In his remarks at the gala, platinum sponsor Tom Porteous (CIBC Private Wealth, Wood Gundy, BPS Wealth Management) noted the need to invest in children as they are our future, highlighting sport as important not only for its physical aspects but also a host of other social and mental benefits, such as giving kids a sense of belonging and acceptance, and teaching them goal setting and time management.

KidSport Delta encourages readers to be ambassadors for the organization by telling others that funds are available to help get their kids involved in sport.

Applications are available online at kidsport.ca/british-columbia/delta.



