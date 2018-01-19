FURRY FRIDAY: Surrey animal shelter’s adoptee of the week has sad back story

After being found on the side of the road in Surrey in horrific condition last year, Eclipse the Great Dane is healthy and ready to find his “forever home.” (Submitted photo)

Every week, the Surrey Animal Resource Centre will share an animal up for adoption. Stay tuned to our website on Fridays to hear a new furry friend’s story. Who knows, maybe they’ll be right for you?

This week’s featured furry friend has a sad back story.

Eclipse the drool-filled Great Dane was found near Green Timbers Urban Forest on, you guessed it, the day of the eclipse (Aug. 21, 2017).

He was brought into the Surrey Animal Resource Centre in emaciated condition.

Though large, male Great Danes are said to weigh up to 150 pounds, he was just over 85 when he was brought in.

He was so underweight that his sternum bone was visible.

To complicate things, he came in with a mass the width of about a softball on his back right leg that was infected.

Eclipse went into foster care and after being put on a proper feeding plan, is a healthy weight today.

The large infected mass on his leg has been removed, and “after months of tender loving care and ongoing medical treatment, Eclipse is ready to find his forever home,” Surrey Animal Resource Centre Manager Shelley Joaquin told the Now-Leader.

(Eclipse when he was brought into the shelter (left) and Eclipse today. Photos provided by Surrey Animal Resource Centre.)

(Eclipse after arriving at the Surrey shelter in August. Photo: Amy Reid)

Joaquin describes Eclipse as a “sweet, affectionate dog who soaks up attention.”

“He can be exuberant when greeting his family and friends – he loves to jump up and give kisses,” she added. “Due to his size and energy level, Eclipse will be looking for a very dog experienced home with older, dog savvy children. He is an inquisitive, clever boy who can easily learn to open doors and get through windows.

“His new home will need to provide him with lots of opportunities to exercise, play and explore. Interactive toys, puzzle games and nosework are fantastic ways to provide mental stimulation and enrichment for Eclipse.”

He’s not a fan of cats, so the shelter will be looking for a cat-free home for him.

However, he has lived with other large dogs and “may do well in a home with a well matched canine companion,” Joaquin said.

Also to note, Joaquin says Eclipse is currently on a hypoallergenic diet to help rule out food allergies “but we are hopeful that as his body continues to recover his coat will return to its full luster and shine.”

Visit the Surrey Animal Resource Centre to meet Leo today, at 17944 Colebrook Rd. or call 604-574-6622. Adoption viewing are hours from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. seven days a week (closed on holidays).

See more animals up for adoption on SARC’s Facebook page.



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter