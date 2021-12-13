Fundraiser toasts White Rock/South Surrey food bank

White Rock Toastmasters showed the power of words recently, during an auction organized to raise funds for Sources White Rock/South Surrey Food Bank.

Challenged to auction off a donated item in under two minutes, members “decided it would be a great way to raise money to help those in need at this time of year,” a news release states.

Many items were homemade crafts; the item that earned the most bids was an evening of musical talents offered up by special guest Monica Taillefer. Combined with donations received from absent and past members, the event raised $706 in support of the food bank.

White Rock Toastmasters recently celebrated 30 years of helping members to become confident public speakers and developing their leadership skills, the release continues.

Due to the challenges of the pandemic, club members have been meeting Monday evenings on Zoom, at 7 p.m. To attend a meeting as a guest, or for more information, contact WRTM through Meet Up (https://www.meetup.com/White-Rock-Toastmasters-Meetup) or Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/WhiteRockToastmasters).

