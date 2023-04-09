Fundraiser is society’s first since pandemic declared

Bald eagle Sonsie and OWL bird manager Rob Hope will do a meet-and-greet with guest of this year’s open house. (Contributed photo) White Rock’s June Young poses with Sarah, the resident barn owl at OWL (Orphaned Wildlife) Rehabilitation Society, where Young has volunteered for more than a decade. (Contributed file photo)

A non-profit society that focuses on the survival of raptors is bringing its open house event back to the forefront following a three-year pandemic-related hiatus.

The Orphaned Wildlife (OWL) Rehabilitation Society will welcome the public to its largest fundraiser on May 6 and 7.

Located at 3800 72 St. in Delta, OWL rescues and rehabilitates birds of prey from all over B.C. – including the Semiahmoo Peninsula – and beyond. Thousands of winged patients have been touched by its efforts over the past 30-plus years.

Previously, the open house has been an opportunity to get a closer look at the facility and some of the raptors in its care.

Highlights this year include bird meet-and-greets; a 1 p.m. raptor release on each day; educational bird-of-prey talks; food trucks; and guest exhibitors.

“This year’s Open House will look a little bit different with some areas closed off to protect our patients from the spread of Avian influenza,” an announcement on OWL’s website notes.

“But we will have the same fun and games each day.”

The society’s museum and gift shop will also be open.

There is no entry fee, however, donations are appreciated. Those planning to attend also do not need to RSVP.

There will be free parking at the Boundary Bay Airport, where guests can take a wheelchair-accessible shuttle bus to and from OWL.

For more information, call 604-946-3171, email info@owlrehab.ca or visit owlrehab.org

