Full paddle ahead for White Rock outdoor table tennis

(From left) Doug Ellerbeck, Gayle Tokarek, Shirley Cox, June Stuart, Dennis Anderson and White Rock Coun. Erika Johanson pose for a photo at the site of the new outdoor table tennis facility. (City of White Rock photo)

Outdoor table tennis is coming to White Rock’s Kent Street Activity Centre.

The facility – expected to be ready for use by the end of the year – is the result of a partnership between the Kent Street Seniors Society, the Kent Street table tennis activity group and the City of White Rock, according to a notice on the city’s website.

City council in September approved up to $8,000 for the construction of the outdoor pad, which is being installed west of the auditorium at the 1475 Kent St. centre.

The seniors society and table tennis group, meanwhile, is footing the bill for the approximately $6,300 cost of the table.

“Outdoor table tennis will be available later in 2020 and can be used year-round,” the notice states.

