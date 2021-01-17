Friends of Semiahmoo Bay to host virtual World Wetland Day event

Webinar event to feature six speakers, to be held Feb. 2

Friends of the Semiahmoo Bay Society is to host its fifth annual World Wetland Day event, however, it’ll look a little different this year due to COVID-19.

The virtual event, which is designed to raise awareness about the value of wetlands, issues, and conservation efforts taking place in Boundary Bay and the Fraser River Delta, is to take place Feb. 2.

Unlike previous events, this year’s event is to be held as a webinar format. Speakers are to cover a wide range of topics from wetlands, to salmon and invasive species.

Speakers were selected to highlight freshwater wetlands and tidal wetlands found in the Lower Mainland.

“We are fortunate to live in the top-rated key area of biodiversity in Canada with freshwater, estuarine and saline marshes, a raised bog, numerous riverine wetlands and forecasts. Such a special place!” said society president Marg Cuthbert in a news release.

Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell is to kick off the event at 10 a.m. followed by six speakers.

The news release says viewers will have a chance to engage in various projects carried out by government, non-government and municipalities in the area.

“This is a great opportunity to learn new information about our wetlands and find ways to participate as a citizen scientist,” said Megan Winand, co-ordinator for the society.

To register for the event, or to view the event timeline, visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/world-wetland-day-webinar-tickets-135916478847

While donations are not necessary to attend the event, the society says donations help the organization purchase trapping gear for its invasive green crab program, create educational pieces for local elementary and high schools and help fund citizen science and restoration initiatives in the Boundary Bay and Fraser River Delta area.