Free weather workshop planned for Alexandra House

A free, hands-on science workshop that focuses on weather is planned for Alexandra Community House this month.

On Saturday, Nov. 13, organizers Megan Boettcher and Dr. Veronica Wahl will lead a session called “What’s the Weather?” in which participants will make weather-measuring equipment to take home. As well, scientist-educators from Science For Inc. will teach participants about local weather patterns and learn how meteorologists predict the weather.

The event, which is open to those 14 years old and above, will run at Alex House (2916 McBride Ave.) from 10-11:30 a.m. The event will follow all COVID-19 protocols – which means spots are limited. Pre-registration is required – sign up at https://whatstheweather.eventbrite.ca

This is the second science-based workshop Boettcher and Wahl have co-hosted. Last August, they held a workshop that focused on the ocean. Both the August event and the upcoming one are funded by the Neighbourhood Small Grants program.

“I was motivated to develop this program because I’ve always been interested in weather – not just what it will be, but how different phenomena happen,” Boettcher said.

“I spend a lot of time outside and am an avid gardener, so it is useful to know the weather, and I often wish I could get a more specific prediction than a regional forecast can provide.

“I also find it really empowering to be able to make my own measuring devices and want to share that feeling.”



