Free tax help available for low-income Delta residents

Tax season is just around the corner, and volunteers at Deltassist Family & Community Services are available to prepare income tax returns for low-income Delta residents.

Deltassist is once again offering a free “drop off and pick up” income tax clinic for people with low income, a simple tax return (eligibility requirements are available at deltassist.com/community/income-tax-assistance) and are unable to complete their tax return themselves or pay for professional assistance.

“Many people do not know that they need to file a tax return in order to receive the GST/HST tax credit or the Canada Child Tax Benefit,” the organization said in a press release. “Filing a tax return on time is important when receiving other benefits such as the Guaranteed Income Supplement for seniors, MSP Premium Assistance and Pharmacare.”

Deltassist volunteers receive training through Canada Revenue Agency’s Community Volunteer Income Tax Program and are able to complete tax returns for 2023 as well as 2022, 2021 and 2020. Your tax information will be handled securely and kept confidential.

Beginning Monday, March 6, North Delta residents can call 604-594-3455 for information on how to drop off their tax documents at Deltassist’s North Delta office (9097 Scott Road), while South Delta residents can call Deltassist’s Ladner office (202 – 5000 Bridge Street) at 604-946-9526.

Both offices are open from 9 a.m. 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information, contact community services co-ordinator Randi-lee Lensen at randi-leel@deltassist.com.

Residents’ tax documents will be ready for pick-up within a few weeks, and volunteers will call if they have any questions while filing.

Non-Delta residents can find a free tax clinic near them by visiting canada.ca/en/revenue-agency/services/tax/individuals/community-volunteer-income-tax-program.

SEE ALSO: Firefighters donate $30K to provide healthy snacks at Delta schools



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Delta