Free talk and meditation at Ocean Park Library

Buddhist nun and Gen (teacher) Kelsang Delek will present a free talk and guided meditation Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Ocean Park Library. Contributed photo

Buddhist nun and meditation Gen (teacher) Kelsang Delek – who has been teaching classes at Ocean Park Library for more than 10 years – is committed to helping people “untangle the painful states of mind that keep us locked in unhappiness, and find the path to real freedom and happiness in our daily life.”

She will be conducting a free talk and meditation Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. at the library (12854 – 17 Ave.) to help more people discover the benefits of the practice in moving toward “the person we wish to be.”

Everyone is welcome at the event, which will include both the talk and a guided meditation, and is is suitable for complete beginners as well as those with some experience.

It will be followed by a further series of three classes with Gen Delek at the library scheduled from Oct. 16 to 30 at the regular price ($12 per class or $30 for three).

For more information, call 604-853-3738 or visit www.kmcfv.ca/weekly-classes/south-surrey/