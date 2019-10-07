Buddhist nun and Gen (teacher) Kelsang Delek will present a free talk and guided meditation Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Ocean Park Library. Contributed photo

Free talk and meditation at Ocean Park Library

Gen Kelsang Delek will discuss techniques for minimizing unhappiness

Buddhist nun and meditation Gen (teacher) Kelsang Delek – who has been teaching classes at Ocean Park Library for more than 10 years – is committed to helping people “untangle the painful states of mind that keep us locked in unhappiness, and find the path to real freedom and happiness in our daily life.”

She will be conducting a free talk and meditation Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. at the library (12854 – 17 Ave.) to help more people discover the benefits of the practice in moving toward “the person we wish to be.”

Everyone is welcome at the event, which will include both the talk and a guided meditation, and is is suitable for complete beginners as well as those with some experience.

It will be followed by a further series of three classes with Gen Delek at the library scheduled from Oct. 16 to 30 at the regular price ($12 per class or $30 for three).

For more information, call 604-853-3738 or visit www.kmcfv.ca/weekly-classes/south-surrey/

Previous story
PHOTOS: Tails wag at White Rock ‘Pooch Parade’

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP say young First Nation sisters missing again after being located

Sisters Nikita (13) and Shauntae Joseph (10) first went missing last week

Surrey property searched on suspicion of cock fighting

BC SPCA execute warrant near 166 Street and 50 Avenue

Vancouver lawyer named special prosecutor for investigation into Surrey MLA

Jinny Sims resigned from cabinet on Oct. 4

PHOTOS: Tails wag at White Rock ‘Pooch Parade’

Dog owners celebrated a bylaw change that allows them to walk their dog on the promenade

Sports hall of fame in Surrey is ‘something that should be done,’ city councillor says

‘We want people to start thinking about names’ for inclusion in sports hall, Doug Elford says

VIDEO: Climate protesters shut down bridges in Canadian cities as part of global action

Activists with a group dubbed Extinction Rebellion blocked traffic on bridges in Halifax, Toronto and Edmonton

Man charged in Abbotsford school stabbing is using ‘not criminally responsible’ defence

Trial has begun for Gabriel Klein, charged with killing Letisha Reimer and injuring another girl

North Vancouver music teacher facing child porn, sexual assault charges

Lamar Victor Alviar, 22, who lives in Vancouver, operates LA Music Studio in North Vancouver

Premier John Horgan regrets big ICBC rate hikes for young people

‘Glaring examples’ need for more work on insurance affordability

BC Ferries schedules 93 extra sailings for Thanksgiving long weekend

A majority of sailings go between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland

Andrew Weaver retiring, B.C. Green Party to have a new leader next fall

Canada’s first Green MLA will finish his term in 2021

Scheer, Trudeau trade barbs ahead of debate, amid Ontario education unrest

All six federal party leaders in Ottawa for national English-language debate

B.C. recommends increased syphilis testing during pregnancy, as infection rates spike

Two cases of congenital syphilis were diagnosed in B.C. in 2019, after no cases for many years.

Vancouver hotel workers continue to strike after court order limits noise

Hotels workers have been striking for more than two weeks

Most Read