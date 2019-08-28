Free September events in Surrey

‘Make the most of your remaining summer days…’

An “Archives At The Farm” event on Thursday, Sept. 5 will focus on the Surrey-area photographs of W.W. Hastings. “His beautiful black and white photographs from the 1960s illustrate how much the city has changed,” says a post at surrey.ca. To register, call 604-501-5100 with barcode 4684244. (Photo: surrey.ca)

As summer fades and fall starts, a number of free events are planned in Surrey.

The city’s website includes a “Free Things to Do in September” page that details everything from museum gatherings to nature work parties.

“Make the most of your remaining summer days and bring in fall with a range of activities and events that are not only fun to do, but also free!” the page says.

Highlights include a look at W.W. Hastings’ photograph collection at Historic Stewart Farm, the 21st annual Fleetwood Festival, a “We Walk Slowly: A Native and Medicinal Plan Walk” at the Museum of Surrey, the annual Band-Aid: Youth Musician Development Day at Surrey Arts Centre, the UrbanScreen Community Art Night at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre and a “Love to Sing – Try It!” session.

Also on the calendar are birding walks, a Repair Event in City Centre, an exhibit-opening reception at Surrey Art Gallery, a Filipino celebration, an annual Olde Harvest Festival and National Tree Day.

The full list is posted to surrey.ca/culture-recreation/19243.aspx.