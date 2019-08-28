An “Archives At The Farm” event on Thursday, Sept. 5 will focus on the Surrey-area photographs of W.W. Hastings. “His beautiful black and white photographs from the 1960s illustrate how much the city has changed,” says a post at surrey.ca. To register, call 604-501-5100 with barcode 4684244. (Photo: surrey.ca)

Free September events in Surrey

‘Make the most of your remaining summer days…’

As summer fades and fall starts, a number of free events are planned in Surrey.

The city’s website includes a “Free Things to Do in September” page that details everything from museum gatherings to nature work parties.

“Make the most of your remaining summer days and bring in fall with a range of activities and events that are not only fun to do, but also free!” the page says.

Highlights include a look at W.W. Hastings’ photograph collection at Historic Stewart Farm, the 21st annual Fleetwood Festival, a “We Walk Slowly: A Native and Medicinal Plan Walk” at the Museum of Surrey, the annual Band-Aid: Youth Musician Development Day at Surrey Arts Centre, the UrbanScreen Community Art Night at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre and a “Love to Sing – Try It!” session.

Also on the calendar are birding walks, a Repair Event in City Centre, an exhibit-opening reception at Surrey Art Gallery, a Filipino celebration, an annual Olde Harvest Festival and National Tree Day.

The full list is posted to surrey.ca/culture-recreation/19243.aspx.

Previous story
‘Our largest yet’: Fleetwood Festival returns to the Surrey neighbourhood on Sept. 7

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP need help to find missing woman

Krystal Ferguson, 39, has been missing since Aug. 16

Marching for overdose awareness in White Rock

Community event drew parents, counsellors and more

Image of White Rock assault victim’s missing hat released

Police hope camouflage cap will prompt tips

Surrey mayor slams ride-hailing, again

Doug McCallum re-affirmed his opposition to ride-hailing in Surrey as the service ramps up

‘Enduring legacy’ for slain hockey coach Paul Bennett in Cloverdale

A ‘Love of Hockey Bursary’ among initiatives created by hockey association since his homicide in 2018

VIDEO: B.C. elk family spotted while out for a morning stroll

Whole family out for a morning stroll is a showstopper in Lake Cowichan

About 56,000 salmon now past Big Bar landslide

Crews have been trying to find a way to get the fish upstream since the slide was discovered in June

‘You’re constantly drowning’ in cases and paperwork, says B.C. social worker

An illustrated look at a day in the life of a child-protection worker in British Columbia

Provincial pot: The rocky road of regulation

In his second of three pieces, Nick Laba explores B.C.’s strict regulations on growing cannabis

B.C. selling less legal cannabis than any province other than P.E.I.

Alberta has sold the most legal pot, raking in $123.7 million from its dozens of licensed stores

B.C. government adds staff to field worker pay complaints

‘Self-help kit’ a barrier to migrant workers, Harry Bains says

B.C. education minister says focus is on new curriculum, filling on-call teacher ranks

School year is expected to start Sept. 3, even though teachers have yet to reach a deal

Vancouver-area sees fastest drop in condo price per square foot: report

Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto all seeing rising prices

Study shows calories from binge drinking equivalent to a double cheeseburger

University of Victoria researcher looks at the calories Canadian drinkers consume

Most Read