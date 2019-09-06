Free programming for North Delta seniors during week-long open house

Staff and volunteers at Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre are hard at work preparing for a week-long open house aimed at introducing prospective members to the many programs and activities available at the North Delta facility.
Passport to Kennedy — running Monday, Sept. 9 to Saturday, Sept. 14 — is the centre’s annual week of free activities where members of North Delta’s 50-plus crowd can sample all the facility has to offer — including pickleball, carpet bowling, table tennis, Zumba classes and much more — all free of charge.
(See the daily schedule at the end of this story.)
Tours of the facility will be held daily between 10 a.m. and noon, and there will be program demos and tours available from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12.
As well, the centre’s eatery, Café Eighty-Ate, will be serving up hot lunch specials all week and free coffee will be available to visitors from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.
A year-long membership to the Kennedy costs $20, plus a 35-cent fee per drop-in activity, payed via a 10-visit punch card costing $3.50. Ten-visit punch cards for fitness programs cost $40.
New activities coming to the Kennedy this fall include choir, beginner guitar lessons and computer basics. As well, after a year’s absence, the centre will once again be offering Rob Hebden’s basic digital photography class.
The Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre, located at 11760 88th Ave. in North Delta, is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Café Eighty-Ate is open to members and the public, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information visit delta.ca/kennedy or call 604-594-2717.
To learn more all the activities, classes and events happening at the Kennedy this month, including Café Eighty-Ate’s September menu, check out the Kennedy Seniors Newsletter.
Passport to Kennedy day-by-day schedule:
• Day 1 — Monday, Sept. 9
10 to 11 a.m. — Zumba Gold
12 to 1 p.m. — gentle yoga
12:45 to 4 p.m. — canasta
2 to 4 p.m. — colouring for adults
7 to 8 p.m. — Clutter Busters
7 to 8 p.m. — Scrabble
Café Eighty-Ate menu: roast pork loin, blackberry sauce, roasted potatoes and buttered peas
• Day 2 — Tuesday, Sept. 10
9 to 10 a.m. — low impact (fitness)
11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — jointworks
12:30 to 1:15 p.m. — fit & functional
12:30 to 2:30 p.m. — Women’s Friendship Group
12:30 to 2:30 p.m. — Crafty Ladies
1:30 to 3:45 p.m. — pickleball
Café Eighty-Ate menu: ham and cheese strata with green salad
• Day 3 — Wednesday, Sept. 11
9:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. — carpet bowling
9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. — card making
12:15 to 3:45 p.m. — poker
1 to 3 p.m. — Kennedy Jammers
1:15 to 3:15 p.m. — table tennis
6:20 to 10 p.m. — contract bridge
6:45 to 8:45 p.m. — tile games
6:45 to 9 p.m. — cribbage
7:15 to 8:15 p.m. — Hatha yoga
Café Eighty-Ate menu: Salisbury steak, mushroom sauce, garlic mashed potatoes and ginger carrots
• Day 4 — Thursday, Sept. 12
9 to 10 a.m. — fun & fitness
10 to 11:30 a.m. — guitar drop-in
10:15 to 11:15 a.m. — Zumba Gold
11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — jointworks
12:30 to 1:15 p.m. — fit & functional
1 to 4 p.m. — painting drop-in
1:30 to 5 .p.m — pickleball
3 to 5 p.m. — table tennis
5 to 9 p.m. — program demos
7 to 9 p.m. — photography interest group
Café Eighty-Ate menu: beef burger, french fries, coleslaw and watermelon
• Day 5 — Friday, Sept. 13
9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. — carpet bowling
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — ceramics drop-in
12 to 3:15 p.m. — bingo
12:15 to 3:45 p.m. — poker
1 to 3 p.m. — Kennedy Jammers
Café Eighty-Ate menu: pork ribs, mashed potatoes and cheddar corn bread
• Day 6 — Saturday, Sept. 14
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — table tennis
1:30 to 3:45 p.m. — pickleball
For more information about the
editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter