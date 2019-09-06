Free programming for North Delta seniors during week-long open house

‘Passport to Kennedy’ runs Sept. 9 to 14 at the Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre

Staff and volunteers at Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre are hard at work preparing for a week-long open house aimed at introducing prospective members to the many programs and activities available at the North Delta facility.

Passport to Kennedy — running Monday, Sept. 9 to Saturday, Sept. 14 — is the centre’s annual week of free activities where members of North Delta’s 50-plus crowd can sample all the facility has to offer — including pickleball, carpet bowling, table tennis, Zumba classes and much more — all free of charge.

(See the daily schedule at the end of this story.)

Tours of the facility will be held daily between 10 a.m. and noon, and there will be program demos and tours available from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12.

As well, the centre’s eatery, Café Eighty-Ate, will be serving up hot lunch specials all week and free coffee will be available to visitors from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.

A year-long membership to the Kennedy costs $20, plus a 35-cent fee per drop-in activity, payed via a 10-visit punch card costing $3.50. Ten-visit punch cards for fitness programs cost $40.

New activities coming to the Kennedy this fall include choir, beginner guitar lessons and computer basics. As well, after a year’s absence, the centre will once again be offering Rob Hebden’s basic digital photography class.

The Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre, located at 11760 88th Ave. in North Delta, is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Café Eighty-Ate is open to members and the public, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information visit delta.ca/kennedy or call 604-594-2717.

To learn more all the activities, classes and events happening at the Kennedy this month, including Café Eighty-Ate’s September menu, check out the Kennedy Seniors Newsletter.

Passport to Kennedy day-by-day schedule:

• Day 1 — Monday, Sept. 9

10 to 11 a.m. — Zumba Gold

12 to 1 p.m. — gentle yoga

12:45 to 4 p.m. — canasta

2 to 4 p.m. — colouring for adults

7 to 8 p.m. — Clutter Busters

7 to 8 p.m. — Scrabble

Café Eighty-Ate menu: roast pork loin, blackberry sauce, roasted potatoes and buttered peas

• Day 2 — Tuesday, Sept. 10

9 to 10 a.m. — low impact (fitness)

11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — jointworks

12:30 to 1:15 p.m. — fit & functional

12:30 to 2:30 p.m. — Women’s Friendship Group

12:30 to 2:30 p.m. — Crafty Ladies

1:30 to 3:45 p.m. — pickleball

Café Eighty-Ate menu: ham and cheese strata with green salad

• Day 3 — Wednesday, Sept. 11

9:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. — carpet bowling

9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. — card making

12:15 to 3:45 p.m. — poker

1 to 3 p.m. — Kennedy Jammers

1:15 to 3:15 p.m. — table tennis

6:20 to 10 p.m. — contract bridge

6:45 to 8:45 p.m. — tile games

6:45 to 9 p.m. — cribbage

7:15 to 8:15 p.m. — Hatha yoga

Café Eighty-Ate menu: Salisbury steak, mushroom sauce, garlic mashed potatoes and ginger carrots

• Day 4 — Thursday, Sept. 12

9 to 10 a.m. — fun & fitness

10 to 11:30 a.m. — guitar drop-in

10:15 to 11:15 a.m. — Zumba Gold

11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — jointworks

12:30 to 1:15 p.m. — fit & functional

1 to 4 p.m. — painting drop-in

1:30 to 5 .p.m — pickleball

3 to 5 p.m. — table tennis

5 to 9 p.m. — program demos

7 to 9 p.m. — photography interest group

Café Eighty-Ate menu: beef burger, french fries, coleslaw and watermelon

• Day 5 — Friday, Sept. 13

9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. — carpet bowling

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — ceramics drop-in

12 to 3:15 p.m. — bingo

12:15 to 3:45 p.m. — poker

1 to 3 p.m. — Kennedy Jammers

Café Eighty-Ate menu: pork ribs, mashed potatoes and cheddar corn bread

• Day 6 — Saturday, Sept. 14

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — table tennis

1:30 to 3:45 p.m. — pickleball

