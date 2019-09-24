Free preparedness workshops at Delta rec centres

Third of three workshops to be held at North Delta Recreation Centre on Thursday, Nov. 28

The City of Delta is holding a trio of workshops to help residents prepare for emergencies.

The free personal preparedness workshops will teach residents to know the risks, how to make an emergency plan, and what to put in their kit in case of an emergency or disaster.

Workshops are scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Ladner Community Centre (registration code 437194); Thursday, Oct. 24, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the South Delta Recreation Centre (registration code 437193); and Thursday, Nov. 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the North Delta Recreation Centre (registration code 437192).

To register for the workshops, head to deltareg.ca or call 604-952-3000.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter