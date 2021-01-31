A group of psychologists and a clinical counsellor have launched an all-in-one website of resource links for people struggling with mental-health issues. (File photo)

A group of psychologists and a clinical counsellor have launched an all-in-one website of resource links for people struggling with mental-health issues. (File photo)

Free mental health support offered to South Surrey/White Rock residents

Website launched to help people in need

Experts who say COVID-19 has had a detrimental effect on the mental health of some South Surrey and White Rock residents have been offering their services, free of charge, for nearly a year.

Last March, a group of local experts developed a one-stop-shop for online resources. The website, (together-sswr.com) was devised by a group of approximately eight private psychologists and a clinical counsellor who got together to “discuss what we could contribute to help support the community.” The organization contacted Peace Arch News last week to raise awareness about the services they offer.

And while the website continues to grow in viewership month-over-month, the free counselling support is not being accessed in the way they had anticipated, said registered clinical counsellor Melanie Huck.

“Which is interesting, because we know that there is a massive need.”

Huck said research highlights the importance of social connection and having meaningful relationships as a key buffering factor in a person’s ability to have good mental health.

SEE ALSO: Long-term psychological impact of COVID-19 a concern for kids and parents, experts say

For some, the COVID-19 pandemic has amplified preexisting mental health conditions, such as addiction, depression, or anxiety, she added.

“And for all of us who don’t have those conditions, the social disconnection and isolation has been, I would say, challenging for the majority of people. So being able to have resources and have services at your fingertips where you can get support from family, friends, or important community resources like ours is extremely necessary and important for all of us.”

Among other items, the website offers a database of volunteer mental health professionals who can provide short-term, COVID-19-related counselling support.

“If someone is having a great amount of difficulty because of COVID-19, whether it’s social isolation or job loss, financial issues, that kind of thing. We would be a good resource for them to get short-term support,” Huck said.

RELATED: White Rock/South Surrey experts launch website of mental-health resources

The website also offers updated local COVID-19 resource information.

“That would be resources having to do with mental health programs on the Peninsula, but also more generally, resources on wellness and well-being.”

Another component of the website is a resource phone line (604-531-0361). The phone number is available to people who don’t have access to the internet or are more comfortable speaking to someone rather than emailing a counsellor.

The role of a listener

While Together South Surrey White Rock offers professional support to people in need, Huck offered advice on how to respond if a friend or family member opens up about their mental health challenges.

“Being a good listener, having empathy, and having compassion is very powerful,” Huck said. “I think that helping a person who’s struggling feel understood and seen is remarkably helpful.”

Huck said people don’t need to complicate the role of a listener.

“I think we all need support from time-to-time. So just being able to hold space for someone and listen, and be understanding and compassionate, is really what their role is about.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey-Whalley ‘Coldest Night’ walk aims to raise $25,000

Just Posted

Left to right: Edith Katronis and Jonathan Katronis of Katronis Real Estate, Courtney van den Boogaard and Matthew Campbell of the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, and Reid Hardman and Teddie Hoegler of BC Plant Health Care pause for a picture on 176th Street Jan. 28. Both Katronis Real Estate and BC Plant Health Care donated $5,000 each to become co-lead sponsors for the Cloverdale Community Kitchen’s Coldest Night of the Year fundraising initiative. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Community Kitchen leaps closer to fundraising goal for Coldest Night of the Year

Co-lead sponsors BC Plant Health Care and Katronis Real Estate push Community Kitchen over $70,000 mark

A group of psychologists and a clinical counsellor have launched an all-in-one website of resource links for people struggling with mental-health issues. (File photo)
Free mental health support offered to South Surrey/White Rock residents

Website launched to help people in need

In a Dec. 28 information bulletin, Fraser Health said two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at Brookside Lodge in Surrey. (Image: Google Street View)
Surrey’s Brookside Lodge outbreak declared over

There are currently three long-term care outbreaks in Surrey

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Jan. 31

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Surrey RCMP officer arrested, criminal investigation launched

BC RCMP say officer was suspended, but are not releasing details of allegations

Crosses are displayed in memory of residents who died from COVID-19 at the Camilla Care Community facility in Mississauga, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Grandparents, researchers, friends: 20,000 people in Canada have died of COVID-19

It’s been just over a year since Canada recorded its first case of the virus

xx
Shooting incident on Langley-Surrey border

Two men survive Saturday night gun attack unharmed

FILE – People wait for their food at a restaurant in Yaletown in downtown, Vancouver, Thursday, December 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Over 1,500 COVID orders issued after workplace inspections: WorkSafeBC

That’s up from 300 orders in July

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Health Minister Adrian Dix is joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry as they look on as Premier John Horgan discusses reopening the province's economy in phases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dix says review launched after stillbirth leads to allegations of racism at Kitimat hospital

B.C. apologized for widespread racism in the health-care system after a report last November

(Black Press Media files)
Host arrested, attendees fined $17K after alleged party in Vancouver penthouse

More than 70 people were issued fines for breaking COVID rules

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. A leading Canadian health expert on the government’s COVID-19 task force says the pandemic has to be viewed as a wake-up call for Canada to create its own domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Ramp up Canadian vaccine manufacturing, says COVID-19 task force health adviser

Expert says variants, other pandemics mean that more vaccines will be needed

Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat (53), Nils Hoglander (36) and Tanner Pearson (70) celebrate Hoglander’s goal against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during first period NHL action in Winnipeg on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Canucks extend win streak to 4 after grounding Jets 4-1

Vancouver ends 10-game losing skid against Winnipeg

fd
Fire ‘deliberately set’ at Mission’s Canadian Tire to conceal shoplifting theft

Police believe crime is unrelated to previous arson at store exactly 2 years ago on Jan. 30, 2019

Most Read