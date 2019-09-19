Surrey seniors 90+ are invited to a free lunch in Fleetwood

‘This is a way to get them out and reconnect with them, to honour them,’ event organizer says

Surrey-area seniors 90 years of age and older are invited to a free lunch at Fleetwood Community Centre.

Event organizer Mildred Davies wants seniors of that age to know about the “appreciation luncheon” planned on Wednesday, Sept. 25, starting at 12:30 p.m.

“It was just a dream that I had, because so many of the local seniors, the older ones, are kind of forgotten,” Davies said.

“They’re not able to come to a lot of things, so this is a way to get them out and reconnect with them, to honour them. We don’t want to forget them. We’ll feed them lunch and entertain them that day.”

The two-hour luncheon will include entertainment by The Beauty Shop Dolls, a “vintage vocal trio with a charming, colourful take on the classic stylings of The Andrew Sisters, or The Chordettes,” according to the group’s website (beautyshopdolls.com).

Davies said it’s sometimes difficult to contact and connect with seniors of that age, so she hopes to let family members and caregivers know about the luncheon, to get them there. Advance registration is required to attend; to confirm, call 604-501-5030 or email Davies at tnmdavies@telus.net.

“If we had a hundred people for the lunch, that’d be wonderful, we just need to know ahead of time how many are coming,” Davies said. “We’ll do a sandwich lunch, and I’m sure they’ll enjoy it.”



