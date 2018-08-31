Free legal advice offered at Surrey clinic

What’s an Advice-A-Thon?

Find out for yourself on Wednesday (Sept. 5) at Surrey City Hall Plaza.

The Access Pro Bono organization will host another free outdoor legal advice clinic there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The “Pro Bono Going Public” session involves volunteer lawyers who will provide free advice to low-income individuals with questions related to matters in a range of legal areas, including family, employment, civic, residential tenancy, human rights, immigration and debt/collections.

To book an appointment, call 604-878-7400. Drop-ins are welcome but will be based on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“This September marks the 11th Anniversary of our annual free legal advice-a-thon that raises awareness and much needed funds for the provision of pro bono legal services in B.C.,” says a post at advice-a-thon.ca.

“Clients will be low-and modest-income individuals, including homeless people who may otherwise have limited access to traditional free legal advice clinics. Most clients will have pre-scheduled appointments, while others will simply drop in for free legal advice on a wide range of issues. We hope that with your support we can make this year’s event our most successful one yet!”

The Vancouver-based organization raises funds to hold the clinics.

“All funds raised for Pro Bono Going Public will go directly toward supporting Access Pro Bono programs,” the website notes. “Our hope is that each volunteer lawyer will raise an amount equal to or above their billable hour rate. Our ultimate goals are to serve the public, to spread awareness concerning lawyers’ efforts to increase access to justice, and to raise $75,000 or more for our vital programs. We can achieve our goals with your support.”

Clinics are also planned at two Vancouver locations. A B.C.-wide telephone clinic will be held on Friday, Sept. 14 from 2 to 4 p.m.