A free legal advice clinic held at Surrey Civic Plaza in 2015. (Photo: facebook.com/accessprobono)

Free legal advice at outdoor clinic in Surrey

Drop-ins are welcome on a first-come, first-serve basis

Another free legal “Advice-a-thon” clinic will be held at Surrey Civic Plaza on Wednesday (Sept. 4), from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., when volunteer lawyers with the Access Pro Bono organization will provide free advice to low-income individuals in all areas of law.

To book an appointment at this Pro Bono Going Public event, call 604-878-7400. Drop-ins are welcome on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“This September marks the 12th anniversary of our annual free legal advice-a-thon that raises awareness and much needed funds for the provision of pro bono legal services in B.C.” says a post at advice-a-thon.ca.

“All funds raised for Pro Bono Going Public will go directly toward supporting Access Pro Bono programs. Our hope is that each volunteer lawyer will raise an amount equal to or above their billable hour rate. Our ultimate goals are to serve the public, to spread awareness concerning lawyers’ efforts to increase access to justice, and to raise $75,000 or more for our vital programs. We can achieve our goals with your support.”

Similar legal advice clinics are held in Vancouver and Kelowna.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
