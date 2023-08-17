Free Flight Fest airshow set to soar in Chilliwack

Aerobatic performers like Ross Granley, Mrazek duo and Yellow Thunder will take to skies

Mike Tryggvason waves to people below as he flies his Giles 202 over the Chilliwack Airport during the 2022 Chilliwack Flight Fest on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Organizers like to refer to it as one of the last remaining free airshows in North America.

Flight Fest, which started 31 years ago, is back this weekend at the Chilliwack Airport. It starts with the Hangar Dance on the night of Saturday, Aug. 19 (tickets required) and then the free airshow is on Sunday, Aug. 20.

They’ve been able to keep it a free event thanks to sponsors and a dedicated group of about 60 volunteers who are “tireless” workers, said Wayne Oberst, media relations volunteer.

“We’ve pulled in a lot of sponsorship this year. People have worked really hard… the team is really tight. It’s all volunteers, nobody gets paid.”

It’s essential to keep the event free-of-charge, especially with today’s rising cost of living.

“Some families, this is the highlight of their summer and if we started charging for it, they may not be able to come.”

Some of the returning performers to this year’s Flight Fest include Ross Granley in his Yak 18T, father-son duo John and Richard Mrazek, and Mike Tryggvason who will be performing here for the second time.

“He’s an up-and-coming, exciting Canadian aerobatics competitor,” Oberst said.

Mike Tryggvason flies his Giles 202 during the 2022 Chilliwack Flight Fest on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Also taking to the skies will be the P-40 Kittyhawk from the Erickson Aircraft Collection in Oregon, plus brothers David and Drew Watson who make up Yellow Thunder, a formation aerobatic team. This year, folks will be able to buy a flight with Yellow Thunder.

After realizing there was a bit of time to spare between performers, Oberst called up a friend who graduated from Chilliwack Secondary School in the ’80s.

“Let’s put Bob Barron up there, he’s the slowest plane,” he recalled saying to fellow volunteers.

At a top speed of 85 miles an hour, Barron will fly by the crowds nice and slowly in his Red Baron biplane. His aircraft is a kit manufactured by Murphy Aviation of Chilliwack and it’s been in his family for 34 years. It was assembled by his uncle and former Canadian Airlines captain Don Simmons back in 1989 and Barron has been flying it for the past 12 years.

People watch the 2022 Chilliwack Flight Fest over the Chilliwack Airport on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

In addition to the in-air entertainment, down on the ground will be static displays of aircraft, plus vehicles from Chilliwack Search and Rescue, B.C. Sheriff Service, Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP. There will also be food trucks, a market and more.

But none of it would be possible without the sponsors.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Aerobatic pilots soar over Chilliwack at Flight Fest 2022

The title sponsor is OK Tire and they’ve been helping organizers get other sponsors like Save-On-Foods, which will be running a kids’ zone that will have activities, snacks, toys and Home Depot workshop kits for little ones. The City of Chilliwack, which was an in-kind partner for many years, is pitching in $12,000 per year for the next three years. Other sponsors are donating food, water and ice for the pilots and volunteers.

Costs to make Flight Fest happen include hotels rooms and rental cars for the pilots, event insurance and security.

But the biggest expense is fuel. For pilots to fly to Chilliwack, perform and fly home it costs thousands of dollars in fuel.

Oberst said the pilots “love” performing at Flight Fest. Some of them even will perform for free, they just want their fuel and accommodations paid for. Sponsorship covers a lot of those expenses, but organizers also rely on the public to buy tickets for the Hangar Dance which helps fund Sunday’s free airshow.

“We need to sell some more tickets because that’s where we get a lot of our fundraising from.”

The dance is at Firkus Aircraft and starts at 6 p.m. on Aug. 19. Tickets are $20 and it is a 19+ event. Chilliwack band The Vacationers will be performing and there will be an evening airshow.

The free daytime Flight Fest event is on Sunday, Aug. 20. Gates open at 11 a.m., aerial displays start at 1 p.m. and the gates close at 4:30 p.m. Overflow parking is at Chilliwack Alliance Church where there will be shuttles courtesy of Park Avenue Limousine starting at 12 p.m.

For more info or to buy tickets for the Hangar Dance, go to chilliwackairshow.ca. Folks can also call Wayne Oberst at 604-768-5697 for tickets.

John and Richard Mrazek perform at Flight Fest 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

@PhotoJennalism

jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

airportschilliwack