Penelope Croll, 3, at the sixth-annual Clayton Community Festival in Clayton Heights in 2017. (Samantha Anderson)

Free, family friendly fun at upcoming Clayton Community Festival

New this year will be parkour, skateboarding demonstrations for youth

The Clayton Community Festival will return to Clayton Heights on Saturday, May 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The seventh-annual event will again spread over both sides of the Fraser Highway, filling both Clayton Crossing and Hillcrest Village shopping centres with live music and free, family friendly activities.

“I’d suggest visiting both sides of the event, as each offers different activities,” said asset manager Jen Temple, who organizes the event with her counterpart across the highway Michelle Howe.

The festival, which started as a pre-rodeo “party on the hill,” has now evolved into a full-blown festival, bringing thousands to the shopping centres every May.

“Michelle and I [organize it] together to give back to the community,” said Temple, noting that the festival also showcases what the businesses in Clayton Heights have to offer the neighbourhood.

The aim of the festival, she explained, “is to highlight our community and to encourage people to get to know their neighbours.”

This year’s festival will feature returning favourites, including bouncy castles, face painting, henna, and colouring contests. All free, of course.

Community organizations will also come out to support the event and provide interactive activities. Teams from the City of Surrey will be out in full force with activities for kids, such as games of giant checkers and Parks and Recreation’s Stay and Play for younger children. Surrey Libraries, Heritage Surrey and the city’s community art team will also provide creative and educational games.

New to this year’s event will be parkour activities for youth, and an area where youth can learn how to skateboard and watch demonstrations.

There will be free food samples at the event, including samples of bubble tea, and Save-On-Foods will be providing hot dogs by donation to B.C. Children’s Hospital.

The Clayton Community Festival takes place on Fraser Highway and 188 Street. Admission and activities are free for everyone.


